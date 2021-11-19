Jordon Reign's excites in second win

Imported three-year-old Jordon Reign's followed up his opening win over the five-straight course with another dashing effort in a Restricted Stakes event (5 ½ furlongs) on Saturday, November 13.

Jordon Reign's trained Ian Parsard with Omar Walker doing the riding duties won by four lengths in a time of 1:05.2 with enlivening fractions of 23.0 x 45.1 seconds.

Secret Identity (Dick Cardenas was second, followed by Hoist The Mast (Tevin Foster).

After the starter opened the barriers, Jordon Reign's and Regnant (Anthony Thomas) vied for the leadership position.

That contest lasted for about two furlongs after which the former picked up on the pace and moved away for his emphatic victory.

“It was another pleasing performance from Jordon Reign's. He ran an even race. He also learned a lot in this race, as we wanted him to be around horses.

“The last time he just took command of the race and came away. Against better horses on this occasion, he had more work to do. He put out the required effort and beat some very good horses but he has a long way to go before we can think about the type of racer, we can turn him into becoming.

“This is a favourable second step, but this is still not good enough for the top class. At present, there is much work yet to be done. So we just have to continue to be patient with him and keep doing what we set out to do so as to continue his improvement and we may have a chance to have a very nice horse,” assistant trainer Peter John Parsard said in a post-race interview.