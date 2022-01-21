Jordon Reign's is still a baby – assistant trainer Peter John Parsard

JORDON Reign's left non-winners of four behind with a smouldering 58.3-second run over 1000 metres straight at Caymanas Park on Saturday, January 15. The accompanying split fractions were 22.2 x 45.2 seconds.

The imported four-year-old bay gelding will now move up to campaign at the Overnight Allowance level, after winning the event by 5 1/2 lengths, ridden by Dane Dawkins.

Trained by Ian Parsard, Jordon Reign's was winning on local soil for the third time from four career starts, with the gelding's only defeat coming at the hoofs of Secret Identity over 1100 metres on December 11.

Fellow American bay colt I've Got Magic (Everton Miller) finished second and another American import, Sweet N Smart (Tevin Foster), was third.

“Since going down narrowly in his December 11 final run for the season we have been working with him with great care. He is an extremely good horse but still a baby, both in age and development, and we have to keep nurturing him to get the best from him when the time comes.

“He was better prepared for his four-year-old debut run and he delivered as was expected. It is an early time in the season and we will continue to work with him gently to preserve and prepare him, to get the best from him when the time comes,” assistant trainer Peter John Parsard informed.