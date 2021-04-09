Just the tip

She's A Wonder went on an afternoon stroll in the Thornbird Stakes Grade II renewal to conqueror with a 10-length plus winning effort when winning this major preparation race for the upcoming Classics.

The Thornbird Stakes is contested by native-bred three-year-old fillies over seven furlongs (1,400 metres) at Caymanas Park on Wednesday, April 7.

Trained by Ian Parsard with Reyan Lewis in the saddle for owners Karen Parsard and Henry J Pratt, She's a Wonder was winning for the second time as a three-year-old from two starts.

She's A Wonder completed the winning task of the seven-furlong run in a time 1:26.4 built on brisk fractions of 23.3, 46.3, 1:11.4. It was the filly's second win at the distance, having won an earlier effort from two tries, in one minute faster, at 1:25.4, as a two-year-old in November of last year. This was the filly's fourth career victory from eight starts.

Action Ann also a promising filly with Omar Walker aboard finished second with the 22/1 Sensational Ending, the mount of Anthony Thomas, occupying the third slot. Hoist The Mast with up Dane Nelson finished fourth.

THE RACE

Most analysts saw the race as a straight duel between Hoist The Mast and She's A Wonder, and so it was for the first half of the race as the two set off ahead of the rest of the field. After duelling for the first 3 ½ furlongs, She's A Wonder and Lewis decided that they had enough and the filly gained control without a dash of thoroughbred class.

She's A Wonder, a bay by Bern Identity – Jamaican Dream, assumed the lead to enter the straight a lonely figure and then she turned on her class drawing away from rivals with consummate ease and class.

TRAINER'S COMMENT

“This was only the tip of the iceberg, as there is room for much further improvement as we reach another stage in her ( She's A Wonder) preparation for future endeavours.

In her build-up, she has demonstrated that she can not only sprint. Now, she is showing more and more that she can carry that speed with her for a long way. So, going the longer races, one mile or two-turn races, we are being promised something good to look forward to when we start looking further ahead in our preparations. We have so far gathered two wins and a second-place finish from our preparatory efforts. The key, though, is to keep her sound and happy in the mornings and throughout her preparation and, hopefully, She's A Wonder can not only repeat but enhance what she did today (Wednesday). I am happy, in fact, more than happy with the Thornbird performance o f She's A Wonder. In the future, all things being equal, then the course of action is the new race for fillies, the Portmore (7 ½ furlongs) and then the 1000 Guineas (one mile), after that we will have to wait and see how she runs and, of course, how she comes out of her races. It was a defining and classy effort by S he's A Wonder and for that we at the stables are grateful and we give our thanks”.

THE VERDICT

This was a scintillating performance by She's A Wonder. She was with the early speed but when she decided it was her time, she went in front and then the components of class, strength, and a developing staying element were added with vital consequences for her rivals.

The final time (1:26.4) done by She's A Wonder has to be taken into context. The race track has been slow for a while now plus the filly was not at full tilt once she entered the straight. Consider this, She's A Wonder won in a time of 1:26.4 carrying 56.0 kilogrammes, then one race later Oneofakind, a four-year-colt carrying 53.5 kilogrammes, ran 1:26.0 over the same distance.

It was a Thornbird victory that created a clear and imminent danger for all her filly peers and also the colts and geldings.

Based on the manner and how far She's A Wonder proceeded to dismantle fellow fillies, the sex danger comes in the races designated for fillies like the 1000 Guineas and the Portmore. Let us be frank, there is no filly racing now who can presently deal with She's A Wonder and if there is a three-year-old filly to beat her, all things being equal, that filly has not raced yet. So, now it is up to the colts and geldings to challenge her in the future.

The win by She's A Wonder in the Thornbird is one to savour and congratulations are given to the connections.