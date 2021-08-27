Kansas City early JustBet favourite to win next Super Bowl

The start of the 2021-22 National Football League (NFL) season is still a couple weeks away, but already the anticipation is building for another blockbuster year. JustBet has had Super Bowl odds for 2022 available since late June and wagering on the winner of the Lombardi Trophy has already begun.

Considering a $100 wager on the eventual champions this time last year would have netted $1,200 in February, the attraction of early betting cannot be understated — where else can an 'investment' legally accrue over 100 per cent in six months?

Notwithstanding losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV earlier this year, the Kansas City Chiefs jump out as the early JustBet favourite to win Super Bowl LVI next February, and for good reason. Kansas has one of the best squads in the NFL with the likes of quarterback (QB) Patrick Mahomes (who never ceases to amaze), Travis Kelce (possibly the best tight end in the business), Tyreek Hill (who fancies a sprint showdown with Usain Bolt), and Clyde Edwards-Helaire to mention a few.

The Chiefs didn't did not make any earth-shaking, offseason moves and got very little out of this year's draft, however, given the current quality in their locker room, it's easy to see why JustBet is favouring them to be playing on the second Sunday of February 2022, at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Additionally, the Chiefs are approaching a season with (arguably) very favourables fixtures, with only having a couple of difficult away games against the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans, with all their other away fixtures appearing to be effortless (on paper). Most of their difficult games are at home, with teams such as the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Buffalo Bills and the Cleveland Browns, a situation Kansas City are more than happy with, considering Arrowhead Stadium currently holds the Guinness World Record for the loudest sports stadium.

Despite key injuries on the offensive line to start the season, it would not be a surprise to see them in the championship game for a third-consecutive year and the result of the last Super Bowl should provide ample motivation going into this season.

The most difficult hurdle in the path of the Chiefs appear to be the Bills, whose offence ranked second in the NFL last season, while their passing game ranked third. QB Josh Allen enjoyed a breakthrough year in 2020, while wide receiver Stefon Diggs will attempt a repeat of his career-best heroics from last season — Allen set a Buffalo franchise record for total touchdowns with 46 and Diggs led the NFL with 127 receptions and 1,535 receiving yards, and they are both poised for an encore performance.

The Bills put a long run of ineffectiveness behind them last season as they earned their first playoff win since 1995 and reached the American Football Conference (AFC) title game for the first time in 27 years. They fortified their offensive and defensive lines in this year's draft, further enhancing their position to trade blows with the Chiefs.

JustBet has rightly positioned Buffalo as third favourites behind the reigning champion Buccaneers. Tampa Bay made a slow start last season and appeared to be proving the doubters right but, once Tom Brady and company got rolling, the Buccaneers proved they were the real deal. Despite being 43, Brady is still at the top of the game, proving same against the Chiefs last February, guiding the Buccaneers to their second-ever Super Bowl victory.

The entire starting roster returns ensuring Tampa Bay will be a hot topic in the Super Bowl conversation. All their 22 Super Bowl starters were retained this offseason, making them one of the most experienced teams in the league. And having just won Super Bowl LV, the Buccaneers have as good a chance as any to be the last-man-standing and retain the coveted crown.

Like the Chiefs, the Buccaneers were gifted just three seriously difficult away fixtures against the Los Angeles Rams, the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts, with all their other away games seemingly easy (on paper). At home, they are slated to face just three teams who managed 10+ wins last year and that will help to bolster their confidence.

It was recently reported that Brady played the majority of last season with a torn medial collateral ligament (MCL) and still played at a high level, consistently. His fitness is unknown at this point, but he is still one of the best players in the league (even at 70 per cent), despite his age, and with the likes of Rob Gronkowski, Mike Evans and Antonio Brown as targets, it's easy to see why they are highly favoured to repeat.

Thursday, September 9, 2021, appears so far away, but as the days count down, the NFL-world waits with bated breath — Are you ready for some football?

