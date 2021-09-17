Kibbiesha Little saddles Corazon Sin Miedo to another victory

Kibbiesha Little saddles Corazon Sin Miedo to another victoryFriday, September 17, 2021
|
BY HURBUN WILLIAMS
|
Kibbiesha Little, the leading female trainer at Caymanas Park on Saturday, September 11, posted her second win of the season when she saddled her owned and trained Corazon Sin Miedo mare to victory in a Native Bred five-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance 1V (non-winners of three) call going 1,600 metres for a total purse of $650,000.
With leading jockey Anthony Thomas in the irons, the five-year-old grey mare by Fearless Vision-Kawartha by He'stherealthing won the event by three parts of a length as 3/1 chance in a time of 1:45.3 ahead of the 5/2 betting option Sweet Surprise with Linton Stedman aboard. Berry Boy was a nose behind in third with Daniel Thompson astride and Thunderstrick a head away fourth under Ricardo Duhaney.
The five-year-old mare seems to now seems to be effective over varying distances with consecutive wins. She opened her five-year-old campaign with a blob over 1,100 metres. She then returned to finish second by a length over 1,200 metres: Gathering momentum to go 1,000 metres straight next she opened her season over the distance and returned on Saturday last to justify the form for a third career win.
Patently pleased with the improving form of her charge trainer Little disclosed that: “Time and patience were the keys to get Corazon Sin Miedo where she is today and when she's ready for action her body will show signs but you have to be receptive and do not rush her and as the the trainer I have to know how to streamline her preparation routine to get the best results,” owner/trainer Little pointed out
