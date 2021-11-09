Knicks Go wins Breeders' Cup Classic; Dubai, Japan win big

DEL MAR, California (AP) — The opposition knew Knicks Go would charge out of the starting gate. Yet none of his rivals went after him.

He had it all his own way in setting an uncontested lead and winning the US$6-million Breeders' Cup Classic by 2 3/4 lengths on Saturday (November 6) at Del Mar.

Knicks Go ran 1 1/4 miles in 1:59.57. He earned his fourth-straight victory and, in the process, solidified a bid to win the Eclipse Award as Horse of the Year.

“Speed is very dangerous,” winning trainer Brad Cox said. “I kind of felt like, if they did try to go with him, they may jeopardise their own opportunity to win the race.”

Ridden by Joel Rosario, five-year-old Knicks Go squared off against a trio of top three-year-olds — controversial Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality; and hometown hero Hot Rod Charlie.

“He broke really sharp,” said Rosario, who won his 15th Cup race. “He looked like he was really enjoying what he was doing. I could see his ears; he was so relaxed.”

“This one was very very high on our list of races. We wanted to win and we capped it off,” said Cox, who won his first Classic.

Cox also saddled 9-5 favourite Essential Quality, who finished another length back in third.

Medina Spirit couldn't muster the necessary late kick to threaten Knicks Go and was second for embattled trainer Bob Baffert. Baffert won the US$2-million Juvenile with Corniche on Friday.

The Classic results provided balm for Cox, who didn't win with any of his other horses during the weekend.

In other races:

— Japan snapped a 0-for-13 skid in the Breeders' Cup, with a stunning 45-1 upset in the US$2- million Distaff and a victory in the US$2-million Filly and Mare Turf.

— Britain-bred Yibir won the US$4-million Turf by a half-length, giving trainer Charlie Appleby, jockey William Buick, and owner Godolphin Stables their third win of the weekend. Godolphin is the racing outfit for Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai. Yibir ran 1 1/2 miles in 2:25.90. The three-year-old gelding had one horse beat turning for home before charging on the outside and reeling in Broome, who finished second.

The trio earlier teamed to win the US$2-million Mile with 2-1 favourite Space Blues and the US$1- million Juvenile Turf on Friday with Modern Games.

— Life Is Good cruised to a 5 3/4-length victory in the $1-million Dirt Mile, giving jockey Irad Ortiz Jr his third Cup victory of the weekend. Trainer Todd Pletcher earned his 12th Cup win.