Knotty juvenile sprint

Seven juveniles will take to the track for the second two-year-old race for the season. The maiden special weight event will see the youngsters travelling four furlongs (800m) for a total purse of $900,000.

The Supreme Racing Guide looks at each runner and their chances of winning.

1. BUGATTI: (2 b c by Casual Trick – Charmin' Diaz) – Was expected to run better on debut when finishing ninth by 9 ½ lengths behind Prncsshootingstar on August 3 over three furlongs (600m). Bugatti should welcome the additional furlong (200m) and put in a better showing especially after the tempo has been increased at exercise.

2. DEEZI: (2 b c by Northern Giant – Buyabook) – Well-bred colt who finished in sixth place on debut behind Prncsshootingstar on August 3. Then Dezzi was seen making late headway and although he would have preferred it longer, in this small field, Deezi could get up in time.

3. PHOENIX RISEN: (2 ch c by Traditional – Impetus) – Finished in third place behind stablemate Prncsshootingstar over three furlongs. Continues to work well and although second-place finisher Rupunzel is present, Phoenix Risen has every chance of winning.

4. FLY MESSENGER FLY: (2 ch f by Northern Giant – Preach Preacher) – Nicely-bred filly who makes her debut here. Fly Messenger Fly has been working well coming into this race and should make a favourable impression the first time of asking.

5. PRINCESS ALANI: (2 b f by Bern Identity – Gentle Officer) – Needs more time.

6. RUPUNZEL: (2 b f by Savoy Stamp – Mi Pasion) – Was just 3 ½ lengths behind the talented Prncsshootingstar on debut. If Rupunzel can reproduce that effort then she will surely be unsaddled in the winners' enclosure. Note the visor has been put on.

7. GOLDEN WATTLE: (2 ch f by Lion Tamer – Golden Glory) - A winning run on her first outing is unlikely.