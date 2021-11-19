Knotty Overnight in the making

Although there are three trophy races on the 10-race card, the three-year-old and upwards Overnight Allowance event going seven furlongs (1,400m) is sure to pique the interest of race goers.

Below is the analysis of the 12 runners.

1. I AM FRED (USA): (3 b g by Golden Lad – Happy Hailey) – VERDICT: I'm Fred has done well to reach this level but winning for the first time in this class will be difficult. 9-2

2. SUPERLUMINAL: (9 b h by Natural Selection – Thousand Hills) – VERDICT: Superluminal cannot deal with the younger ones at this stage in his career. 6-1

3. EXCESSIVE FORCE (USA): (4 ch c by Broken Vow – Fevered Kiss) – Was an impressive winner over 6 ½ furlongs on October 31. Excessive Force will relish this extension in the journey, and if he can get it right at the top of the lane and don't go wide, then he should be able to achieve his objective. VERDICT: This race is tailor made for Excessive Force if he can curtail his bad habits. 9-5

4. CHINAMAX (USA): (5 ch h by Itsmyluckyday – Aweemaway) – VERDICT: Should be left alone. 45-1

5. AWESOME TREASURE (USA): (4 b f by Awesome of Course – Bossy Gal) – Ran well seven days ago when finishing third behind Make Up Artist and Best Daughter Ever in the St Elizabeth Distaff at a mile. VERDICT: Racing again in quick time, Awesome Treasure can win but has to reproduce her last effort plus some more. 10-1

6. EL PROFESOR: (6 b g by Casual Trick – The Principal) – VERDICT: Based on current form, El Profesor is not the likely winner. 20-1

7. ONE DON (USA): (3 ch c by Chitu – Shezacrazygirl) – VERDICT: Making progress at this level and after a resolute effort on last has the opportunity of improving his win tally. VERDICT: Tough and trying sort who must be respected. 2-1

8. MARQUESAS: (6 b h by Coded Warming – Islamorada) – VERDICT: Slowly but surely coming into his own but against these his chances of winning are slim. 16-1

9. SPARKLE DIAMOND (USA): (5 ch h by Include – Myntz Connection) – Was beaten by ½ length on October 25 by Capturemyship coming down the straight course. Sparkle Diamond, who has been sparingly raced this season with three outings, should now be cherry ripe. VERDICT: Seems to be a difficult horse to train, but has already shown that he is competent. 2-1

10. BIG BIG DADDY: (4 b c by Natural Selection – Just A Flutter) – Showed improved form when finishing second behind Excessive Force on October 31. The two meet again on close to level terms. VERDICT: A fighter, who always gives of his best. 3-1

11. ANOTHER BULLET: (9 b h by Nasheet – Wisely Noted) – VERDICT: Another Bullet has been struggling to find form of late. The struggle continues tomorrow. 15-1

12. WILSON: (6 b g by Storm Craft – March Pen) – VERDICT: Should not pose a threat. 18-1