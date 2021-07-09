Knutsford Park Cup, straight fight between Awesome Liz, Billy Whizz

The three-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance 11 call for the Knutsford Park Cup is the feature race on the 10-race programme tomorrow, July 10, at Caymanas Park. Eleven runners are down to take part in the six-furlong (1,200m) event.

Below is the analysis of the runners.

1. I AM FRED (USA): (3 b g by Golden Lad – Happy Hailey) – Was declared a late non-starter on June 28 because of bad behaviour. Not expected to do much.

2. KING'S MAGICIAN: (3 ch g by Performing Magic – Regency) – Finished a close second behind Gentle Giant over the five-straight distance on June 28. King's Magician is going to enjoy this extension in the journey and should deliver another reasonable effort.

3. MOONOVA (USA): (3 gr f by Overanalyze – Jennifer Moon) – Ran well on debut when finishing third behind She's My Destiny and Badgyalriri over six furlongs on June 12. Based on that effort Moonova is expected to put in a good shift.

4. WILL THE CONQUERER: (3 gr c by American Dance – Palace Gold) – Has done nothing since his maiden win three starts ago. Faces no easy task here and will be left behind.

5. AWESOME LIZ (USA): (3 b f by Bodemister – Certain Quality) – A lot was expected from this foreigner since she made her debut on March 21 of this year. Awesome Liz's first two efforts on local soil were second-place finishes but the next two were out-of-frame. Awesome Liz is capable enough to put in a strong run here and be competitive.

6. BILLY WHIZZ: (3 ch g by Northern Giant – Khadiliah) – The connections of Billy Whizz decided to bypass the recent 10-furlong Classic Jamaica St Leger to run here instead. It would now appear that Billy Whizz was particularly conditioned for this trophy race and will be presented fighting fit.

7. SIMBA THE LION: (3 ch c by Lion Tamer – Just Whisper) – Finished last in the Jamaica St Leger over 10 furlongs (2,000m) on July 5 but he did lead for a while. Having raced 10 furlongs just seven days ago, this event might be too quick for this developing colt to handle.

8. ATONEMENT: (3 dkb f by Northern Giant – Crafty Lady) – A winner over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m) in a time of 1:24.0 on April 20. Atonement cannot be recommended based on that effort.

9. REGAL AND ROYAL: (3 b c by Soul Warrior – Wap) – Was disappointing when going over nine furlongs and 25 yards on June 21, finishing in sixth place by 38 lengths behind Big Jules. Regal and Royal is much better than that effort and could pose a threat to the favourite. Note the blinkers have been taken off.

10. TAURUS BOY (USA): (3 b c by Speightster – MC Duffie) – Taurus Boy, based on his last effort when finishing in fourth place behind Gentle Giant over the straight, could run ever better here without winning.

11. FAKE (USA): (3 ch c by Gemologist – Fitzrovia) – Has no chance.