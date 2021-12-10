Laban gets the nod but only just in Ahwhofah Sprint

The three-year-old and upwards Overnight Allowance call for the Ahwhofah Sprint is the main feature on the 10-race card of Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Caymanas Park. A field of 10 runners face each other in this six-furlong (1,200m) contest which carries a total purse of $1.1 million.

The analysis of the runners is below:

1. ANOTHER BULLET: (9 b h by Nasheet – Wisely Noted) — Another Bullet is on almost every race card in recent times and has failed to hit the board in his last seven starts. That should not change on Sunday.

2. ONE DON (USA): (3 ch c by Chitu – Shezacrazygirl) — Beaten by half-a-length by God of Love over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) on November 28. One Don is going to enjoy this extended trip of a half a furlong and his expected final rattle in deep stretch could get him close.

3. DEEP BLUE SEA: (5 ch h by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Antoinette) — Just caught on the wire by Nuclear Noon and Alexa's Lodge going five furlongs round on November 6. Now at a furlong longer, Deep Blue Sea might be challenged but for sure he will have to be caught.

4. LEGALITY (USA): (5 dkb h by Uncaptured – Tracey's Legacy) — Legality has been racing regularly of late. Ran an even race to finish third behind I Am Fred at 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) on December 4. Legality should not find this trip too sharp and given his ability, has a fighting chance of being successful.

5. LOOSE BALL: (4 dkb g by Fearless Vision – My Friend Lucy) — A lover of the five straight but is still effective on the round course. Loose Ball should be competitive without winning. Note the figure eight has been removed.

6. LABAN: (4 b c by Sensational Slam – For Trixie) — Laban has made significant progress in 2021, and has been racing competitively in the class above. Returning on Sunday to Overnight, Laban has the class and talent to put rivals away but the choice of jockey Abigail Able in the saddle does not inspire much confidence.

7. ACTION RUN (USA): (5 dkb/br c by Uncaptured – Fast Action) — Speedster who has no recent form to recommend him.

8. PRINCE CHARLES: (5 ch g by Mine Over Matter – She's Spectacular) — Ran well for third place in claiming company on November 15, but on Sunday, Prince Charles moves up and faces a difficult task. Should be left behind.

9. EL PROFESOR: (6 b g by Casual Trick – The Principal) — Finished fourth behind I Am Fred, Excessive Force and Legality eight days ago. With Legality present here, El Profesor's chances of winning are slim even with the distance more to his liking.

10. SUPREME SOUL: (5 ch h by Soul Warrior – Beware Baby) — Former Triple Crown hero who has been off the boil for a prolonged period. Supreme Soul should find a few in his way again.