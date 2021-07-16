Labycka a winner second time out

Labycka scored a facile victory the second time of asking in the inaugural running of Emma Chen Memorial Trophy on the nine-race card at Caymanas Park on Monday, July 12. Emma Chen was the first female Jamaican trainer.

Labycka's victory came in a three-year-old Maiden Condition race for fillies run over 7 ½ furlongs.

Ridden by Shane Ellis for trainer Steven Todd, Labycka was installed the 2/5 favourite and won the event by 9 1/2 lengths over 7 1/2 furlongs (1500 metres). Bred by Northern Giant - Marine Drive, Labycka posted a time of 1:27.2 with fractions of 24.2, 48.0, 1:12.4, after going to the lead quickly after the start and was never in danger of losing at no time.

Buff Bay (Javaniel Patterson), a 5/1 chance, was second with Hilly's Vision (Dane Dawkins) third.

It was a win according to jockey Ellis that was not surprising.

“She ( Labycka) feels a nice horse going through her paces during the race. Even in the morning in her exercise gallops, she is quite lively and shows promise to do well in her races and go on to better things. Some three weeks ago when she made her debut and lost, she ran green and at the same time demonstrated that she wanted to go longer.

“Today (Monday) Labycka got the increased journey that she wanted and she delivered a positive result after going on to win handsomely and also demonstrated that she has the scope to become more than useful as she continues to develop her racing kills with time,” Ellis told this publication.

Trainer Todd echoed the same sentiments as

“ Labycka was impressive against the competition that she was up against and this points us to the next step that should be taken. The owner and I will sit and decide what steps to take with her. She has shown signs like she could go on to better, but we still must take each step one day at a time. We saw today what she is capable of and should she respond to her training then we will see where she goes from here,” Todd said.