Labycka returns with a dominating run

Labycka returns with a dominating runFriday, August 27, 2021
|
BY HURBUN WILLIAMS
|
Labycka returned from a disappointing run in the recent 10-furlong Jamaica Oaks to put on a performance of strong note on Wednesday last (August 25, 2021) at Caymanas Park.
The Steven Todd-trained filly by Northern Giant – Marine Drive earned her second success in a Restricted Allowance II event for three year olds (non-winners of two races) at a mile (1600 metres).
Labycka installed as a 5-2 chance with claiming apprentice Jordan Barrett onboard made every post a winning one getting home by 3 1/2 lengths. She completed the 1600 metres distance in a time of 1:39.2 seconds built on engaging fractions of 24.0, 47.2, 1:11.4 seconds.
“It is a performance with which I am very satisfied. She ( Labycka) is a promising filly but was disappointing in the Oaks for which I had to do some remedial work with her and her response was satisfactory. Let us see how she comes out of the race and we will take it from there as she has shown that she has room for further improvement,” trainer Todd indicated in his post-race interview. .
Labycka was followed back to the line by Three Times Lucky ridden by Jerome Innis as an 11-1 chance, with stablemates Iannai Links (Dick Cardenas) and It's A Boy (Kiaman McGregor) completing the frame in that order.
