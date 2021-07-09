Last chance saloon for Eroy in Monday's (July 12) Overnight call

An Overnight Allowance event for three-year-old and upwards going nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) is the attraction centre at the Park on Monday next (July 12). A field of eight will go to post in the $1-million event.

The pundits of this publication have done the analysis of the runners and present their findings below.

1. EROY (USA): (4 b c by Khozan – Golden Bucket) – Was expected to be an easy winner on July 28 at this level going 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) especially after the scratch of the fancied Sparkle Diamond. However, Eroy failed to fire, finishing in fifth place behind El Profesor. Something must have gone wrong that day and with Anthony Thomas replacing Bebeto Harvey in the saddle, Eroy gets another chance.

2. LEGALITY (USA): (5 dkb h by Uncaptured – Tracey's Legacy) – Has been campaigning in the class above without success. Legality should be more comfortable in Overnight Allowance and having notched his last win over this distance, is tipped for a repeat performance.

3. DEJAE'S BOY: (4. dkb. c by Storm Craft – Dream) – Finished second behind El Profesor over 7 ½ furlongs on June 28. Dejae's Boy had Uncle Frank and Eroy behind that day which speaks a lot of his current form. Must be watched closely as his stable is in good nick at this time.

4. UNCLE FRANK: (7 dkb g by Storm Craft – Dusty Milly) – Finished fourth behind El Profesor and Dejae's Boy over 7 ½ furlongs on June 28. Uncle Frank is going to enjoy the extended trip and could get even closer.

5. ONE DON (USA): (3 ch c by Chitu – Shezacrazygirl) – Comes into this race on the backend of two impressive victories. One Don should be able to get this distance but a winning run the first time of asking at this level is going to be a difficult task for him.

6. CHINAMAX (USA): (5 ch h by Itsmuluckyday – Aweemaway) – Cannot win this one.

7. HARRY'S TRAIN (USA): USA): (6 ch m by Discreetly Mine – Sweet Dixie Gal) cannot be recommended for a winning run based on current form.

8. BIG BIG DADDY: (4 b c by Natural Selection – Just A Flutter) – A winner on last who is going to find repeating here an almost impossible task.