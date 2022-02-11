Legality steps up to win in Overnight

Legality steps up to win in OvernightFriday, February 11, 2022
BY HURBUN WILLIAMS
Legality, stepping up in class to contest the Allan “Billy” Williams Memorial Trophy feature race on Sunday, February 6, 2022, stunned rivals to win a three-year-old and upwards Overnight Allowance call at seven furlongs (1,400m).
Claimed for $750,000 on December 23 of last year, the six-year-old dark bay horse made the race look easy with a three-length victory in a time of 1:25.4.
Trained by Ray Phillips and ridden by Matthew Bennett, Legality went up to challenge Crafty and Ready (Jordan Barrett) for the lead at the six-furlong (1,200m) marker. Once Legality had full control of the race with four furlongs (800m) to go, it was going to be a matter of how far he would win.
Curlin's Affair (Robert Halledeen) tried his best in deep stretch to produce a contest but it was in vain as Legality was not for the catching. Curlin's Affair, who came into the race with a hat-trick of wins, had to settle for second money, while the down-in-class Crimson (Dane Dawkins) finished third.
“We took him ( Legality) home after claiming him. We then discovered that he had some troublesome areas upon which we devoted quality time. We brought him back after about six weeks up in class to win the Allan E Williams Memorial Trophy. He is a quality horse with scope, and we are glad that we got him,” Phillips said.
