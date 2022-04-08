Listen for a 'Supreme Song'

The Association of Jamaican Farriers' Trophy is the only listed feature event on tomorrow's (April 9) programme at Caymanas Park. The race is for native-bred three-year-old maidens going 6 furlongs (1,200m) for a total purse of $920,000.

The analysis of the 10 runners entered is as follows.

1. GET A PEPSI: (3 ch g by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Getupstandup) – Has been competitive thus far with his last two runs being third-place efforts. Get A Pepsi should run well again with consideration given that the gelding was declared a late non-starter (sick) on March 27. Note, first time Lasix.

2. MILA'S ALL THAT: (3 ch f by Bern Identity – Salty Talk) – Already has three runs under her girth, finishing third, second, and then fifth. Mila's All That is poised for another good run and should be watched closely.

3. JUSTIN BIDEN: (3 ch c by Lion Tamer – Wagon Wheel) – Yet to impress and should be left alone. Note, the figure 8 has been taken off.

4. SIR RAGBAR BAPI: (3 b c Storm Craft – Lady Najariya) – This first timer will be benefit from the experience.

5. LAST DANCE: (3 b f by Here Comes Ben – Cool Embrace) – Racing for the first time, and will benefit fro the appearance.

6. FREEDOM STREET: (3 b c by Uncaptured – Nofashionsense) – Comes back to the races after making his debut six days ago. Needs more time.

7. KP CHOICE: (3 b c by Nasheet – Drop Them) – Finished second behind Stomp The Rhythm when travelling 6 ½ furlongs on March 27. KP Choice should use his speed to great effect and go home earning.

8. GIVEMETHELIGHT: (3 gr c by Nasheet – Skipping Sue) – Another first-time starter who will have to wait.

9. SUPREME SONG: (3 ch c by Sensational Slam – Red Gold) – Well-bred runner who makes his seasonal debut. Supreme Song last raced on November 13 of last year over 6 furlongs. Then he was installed as the 4-5 favourite, finishing second by 5 lengths to Power in a time of 1:14.0. Supreme Song has been timely prepared for his re-entry and with nothing special around, could set the record straight.

10. BLUE SKY: (3 b f by Here Comes Ben – Breezy) – Newcomer, who is not ready as yet.