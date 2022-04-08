Listen for a 'Supreme Song'Friday, April 08, 2022
BY RUDDY ALLEN
The Association of Jamaican Farriers' Trophy is the only listed feature event on tomorrow's (April 9) programme at Caymanas Park. The race is for native-bred three-year-old maidens going 6 furlongs (1,200m) for a total purse of $920,000.
The analysis of the 10 runners entered is as follows.
1. GET A PEPSI: (3 ch g by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Getupstandup) – Has been competitive thus far with his last two runs being third-place efforts. Get A Pepsi should run well again with consideration given that the gelding was declared a late non-starter (sick) on March 27. Note, first time Lasix.
2. MILA'S ALL THAT: (3 ch f by Bern Identity – Salty Talk) – Already has three runs under her girth, finishing third, second, and then fifth. Mila's All That is poised for another good run and should be watched closely.
3. JUSTIN BIDEN: (3 ch c by Lion Tamer – Wagon Wheel) – Yet to impress and should be left alone. Note, the figure 8 has been taken off.
4. SIR RAGBAR BAPI: (3 b c Storm Craft – Lady Najariya) – This first timer will be benefit from the experience.
5. LAST DANCE: (3 b f by Here Comes Ben – Cool Embrace) – Racing for the first time, and will benefit fro the appearance.
6. FREEDOM STREET: (3 b c by Uncaptured – Nofashionsense) – Comes back to the races after making his debut six days ago. Needs more time.
7. KP CHOICE: (3 b c by Nasheet – Drop Them) – Finished second behind Stomp The Rhythm when travelling 6 ½ furlongs on March 27. KP Choice should use his speed to great effect and go home earning.
8. GIVEMETHELIGHT: (3 gr c by Nasheet – Skipping Sue) – Another first-time starter who will have to wait.
9. SUPREME SONG: (3 ch c by Sensational Slam – Red Gold) – Well-bred runner who makes his seasonal debut. Supreme Song last raced on November 13 of last year over 6 furlongs. Then he was installed as the 4-5 favourite, finishing second by 5 lengths to Power in a time of 1:14.0. Supreme Song has been timely prepared for his re-entry and with nothing special around, could set the record straight.
10. BLUE SKY: (3 b f by Here Comes Ben – Breezy) – Newcomer, who is not ready as yet.
