Liverpool, Chelsea in EPL mega clash JustBet offers Arsenal at $11 to beat Man City

The reigning English Premier League (EPL) champions, Manchester City, will be aiming to make it two wins in a row when they host a stuttering Arsenal tomorrow (Saturday, August 28) while early league leaders Liverpool and Chelsea will meet in a blockbuster clash at Anfield, also tomorrow.

Event # 1 – EPL, Man City vs Arsenal

Mikel Arteta will face his mentor Pep Guardiola for the second time as Arsenal manager when the stuttering Gunners travel to the Etihad to take on Manchester City in an expected humdinger.

Manchester City will be aiming to build on the big 5-0 win over Norwich last weekend when Arsenal visits the Citizens. City rolled over Norwich at the weekend, with big-money signing Jack Grealish opening his goal-scoring account for his new club. This much-anticipated clash will feature the overachieving teacher (Pep Guardiola) hosting his struggling protégé or as some would say his underachieving protégé (Mikel Arteta). City bounced back emphatically to trounce Norwich at the after they were beaten by Spurs on the opening day of the season. Having won both matches against Arsenal last season, Manchester City will be high on confidence heading into this clash as they have dominated the Gunners in recent times. In fact, City have won their last eight matches against Arsenal and are unbeaten in the last 11 games in the league against the Gunners.

Arsenal, on the other hand, started the season where they left the last one, losing back-to-back games to start the new campaign, (0-2) to Brentford and (0-2) to Chelsea — the worst start in the club's history having not recorded a single point after two matches. Coupled with the bad start to the new campaign, Arsenal were one of the biggest spenders in this summer's transfer market, with that said, Gunners fans will be dreading the trip to the in-form Manchester City, a side they haven't tasted victory over in their last 11 matches in the League.

KEY STATS

Man City – are unbeaten in their last 11 league games against Arsenal (W9 D2) since a 2-1 defeat at the Emirates in December 2015. They've taken 28 of a possible 30 points against the Gunners under Pep Guardiola (W9 D1).

Arsenal – have lost each of their last eight Premier League meetings with Manchester City, their joint-longest run of consecutive defeats against a specific opponent in their league history (also 8 vs Leeds between 1973-1976).

Both sides – Arsenal have lost their last six games against the reigning Premier League champions, conceding exactly three goals in each of the last five. The Gunners have won just one of their last 17 away league games against reigning champions (D6 L10), with that victory coming at Manchester City in January 2015 (2-0).

The betting tip. City win.

Event # 2 EPL – Liverpool vs Chelsea

It's the game of the weekend in all of Europe's top five leagues, it brings together two German managers squaring off against each other, in the form of Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel. It's the Premier League top two sides facing each other as Liverpool welcome Chelsea to Anfield in a much-anticipated clash.

Liverpool have not put a foot wrong so far this season after beating Norwich 3-0 in their first game, they followed up with a workmanlike 2-0 over Burnley to show a glimpse of their title credential this season. The Reds title defence unravelled midway last season, with serious injuries to key players such as Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez among others meaning they could not maintain the high standards fans have come to expect under Jurgen Klopp. However, there were signs towards the end of the campaign that Liverpool's form was returning, as they went on a 10-game winning run and are now on a 12-game unbeaten run dating back to early March, with 10 of those games ending in wins. With a fully fit squad to choose from, Jurgen Klopp will be confident Liverpool can get the better of a Chelsea side they have beaten in four of their last five head-to-head clashes.

Chelsea, meanwhile, buoyed by their Champions League success and recently, their Super Cup success and the re-signing of Romelu Lukaku have also started the new campaign with a bang, winning both games played so far, a 3-0 win in their opening match against Crystal Palace and a 2-0 win against Arsenal at the weekend. However, they face their toughest challenge to date against a Liverpool side that have looked back to near their title-winning best a few years ago. Like Liverpool, Chelsea have started the campaign on the front foot having forked out £100 million to bring back Romelu Lukaku back to the Bridge and will be confident that they can challenge for the Premier League title this season.

KEY STATS

Liverpool – have lost just two of their last 13 Premier League meetings with Chelsea (W6 D5), though one of those defeats was in the most recent such game in March.

Chelsea – only Manchester United (12) have won more Premier League away games against Liverpool than Chelsea (7), with the Blues winning this exact fixture 1-0 last season. Chelsea are also undefeated in 9 of their last 10 away games.

Both sides – Liverpool and Chelsea have started the 2021-22 campaign with two wins, two clean sheets and five goals scored. Liverpool have started a top-flight campaign with three wins without conceding twice before (2013-14 and 2018-19), while Chelsea have done so three times (2004-05, 2005-06 and 2010-11).

The betting tip. Liverpool win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Manchester City vs Arsenal

Saturday, August 28, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN $1.25 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,250

ARSENAL TO WIN $11.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $11,000

MATCH TO DRAW $6.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $6,000

Odds on the Home Team

(City) winning the game 3-1 at full time $11.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $11,000

Odds on the Away Team

(Arsenal) winning the game 1-2 at full time $35.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $35,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $27.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $27,000.

JUSTBET ODDS – Liverpool vs Chelsea

Saturday, August 28, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

LIVERPOOL TO WIN $2.55 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,550

CHELSEA TO WIN $2.83 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,830

MATCH TO DRAW $3.25 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,250

Odds on the Home Team

(L/Pool) winning the game 2-0 at full time $12.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $12,000

Odds on the Away Team

(Chelsea) winning the game 1-2 at full time $10.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $10,000

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $6.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $6,000.