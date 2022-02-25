Liverpool, Chelsea square off in Carabao Cup

THE first major silverware of the English domestic season is up for grabs on Saturday, February 27 when Chelsea and Liverpool square off at Wembley Stadium in an expected thrilling encounter for the Carabao Cup; plus Manchester City look to get back on track against a flailing Everton squad.

Event # 1 – EPL, Everton vs Manchester City

It's been a baptism of fire for Frank Lampard as Everton coach, and it doesn't get any easier this weekend when they welcome league leaders Manchester City to Merseyside tomorrow (February 26). The last time Everton won at home was against Leeds 3-0, and everything looked good then; however, since then things haven't gone as planned for Lampard and his troops. Their form since October makes for poor reading: 2 wins, 2 losses, 3 draws, and they have conceded an average of two goals per game during this horrific run. The Toffees, Everton enter this match after suffering a 2-0 away loss to Southampton last weekend, so the omen doesn't look too favourable for them, not with a wounded Manchester City aiming to return to winning ways visiting the Merseyside.

Manchester City were stunned by a late Harry Kane winner last weekend when losing 3-2 to Tottenham at home in a dramatic Premier League match, and now will aim to bounce back to winning ways as second-place Liverpool is breathing down their necks, sitting just six points behind the Citizens (Manchester City) as of last weekend. That loss against Tottenham meant it was the first time Manchester City have lost on the road all season in the Premier League, as they had a flawless record 10 wins, 0 loss, and 2 draws. With that said, the last time City lost back-to-back games was all the way back in December 2018; since then, in the immediate games following a loss they have won 17 of 18 such matches.

KEY STATS

Everton have lost their last eight league games against Manchester City. Only against Portsmouth (13 between 1947 and 1956) and Manchester United (9 between 1999 and 2004) have they ever lost more consecutively in their league history.

Manchester City have won each of their last four away Premier League games against Everton, as many as they had in their first 20 visits to Goodison Park in the competition (W4 D5 L11).

Both sides have won just one of their last 17 Premier League games against Man City (4-0 in January 2017), losing each of the last eight in a row.

The betting tip: Man City win.

Event # 2 EFL Cup final – Chelsea vs Liverpool

The first major silverware of the English domestic season is up for grabs on Sunday as Chelsea and Liverpool do battle at Wembley Stadium.

The Wembley showdown promises to be a captivating affair as the Reds, Liverpool, target a record-breaking ninth title in this competition against current Champions League holders Chelsea, who have won this trophy five times. Liverpool are hungry for domestic cup silverware, having not won this competition since 2012 whereas Chelsea last won this trophy back in 2015 — and both sides will be equally determined to end Manchester City's four-year monopoly on the trophy.

The stage is set for a blockbuster finale as this is the third major final meeting between Chelsea and Liverpool (excluding Community Shield and Super Cups), with Chelsea winning on both previous occasions. While Liverpool are aiming to win a record ninth League Cup, Chelsea are competing in their ninth League Cup final. Interestingly, only Liverpool and Manchester City (8 each) have won this League Cup more than Chelsea. Liverpool defeated Arsenal in the semi-finals without star players Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who were both contesting the AFCON Cup final, while Chelsea, who had kept a clean sheet in each of their last three League Cup matches defeated Tottenham in the semi-finals.

KEY STATS

Chelsea – have finished as runners-up in each of their last three major domestic cup finals (2019 League Cup, 2020 & 2021 FA Cup). In English football history only Newcastle United and Aston Villa have ever failed to win four consecutive final appearances in the two competitions, with no side ever doing so in consecutive seasons.

Liverpool – have failed to take home the trophy in both of their last two domestic cup final matches (FA Cup & League Cup), losing the 2012 FA Cup final against Chelsea and the 2016 League Cup final on penalties against Manchester City. The Reds have never failed to win three consecutive major domestic cup finals before.

Both sides – this is the third major final meeting between Chelsea and Liverpool (excluding Community Shields & Super Cups), with the Blues winning on both previous occasions — 3-2 in the 2005 League Cup and 2-1 in the 2012 FA Cup.

The betting tip: Draw

JUSTBET ODDS – Everton vs Manchester City

Saturday, February 26, 2022

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

EVERTON TO WIN $10.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $10,000

MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN $1.28 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,280

MATCH TO DRAW $6.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $6,000

Odds on the Home Team (Everton)

winning the game 2-1 at full time $26.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $26,000

Odds on the Away Team (City)

winning the game 1-4 at full time $17.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $17,000

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $11.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $11,000.



JUSTBET ODDS – Chelsea vs Liverpool

Sunday, February 26, 2022

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

CHELSEA TO WIN $3.05 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,050

LIVERPOOL TO WIN $2.35 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,350

MATCH TO DRAW $3.10 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,100

Odds on the Home Team (Chelsea)

winning the game 2-1 at full time $11.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $11,000

Odds on the Away Team (L/Pool)

winning the game 2-3 at full time $36.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $36,000

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $5.50 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $5,500.