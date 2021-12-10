Liverpool legend, Stevie G returns to Anfield with Aston Villa

It's all about the new mangers in the English Premier League this weekend as new United interim boss Ralf Rangnick and Man United take on Norwich with new manager Dean Smith, then, later on Saturday (December 11), Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard makes an emotional return to Liverpool as the new Aston Villa manager.

Event # 1 – EPL, Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard will make an emotional return to Anfield to face Liverpool, where he had a memorable 17-year career as a player.

Liverpool have been shining brightly on their home turf of late as they have secured five wins in their last seven home matches, including five straight in their last five matches. Since being beaten 3-2 by West Ham in November, Liverpool have been in unstoppable form brushing aside teams with ease including a 2-1 away win against Serie A leaders AC Milan in Champions League midweek action. The Reds, Liverpool, are the Premier League highest-scoring team having scored two or more goals in 17 of their last 19 matches in all competitions. Worryingly, for the Villa is the fact that Liverpool have scored two-plus goals against them in their last seven meetings.

Aston Villa will travel to Anfield with confidence sky high after a 2-1 win against Leicester making it three wins out of four since Gerrard took over the reins. Aston villa famously thrashed Liverpool 7-2 when both sides met last October but the Reds gained some level of revenge when they hammered them 4-1 in the FA Cup back in January. Even with the “new manager bounce” Aston Villa will be hard-pressed to leave Anfield with a positive result as Liverpool have won 14 of their last 18 home matches. By contrast, Villa have lost eight of their last ten away matches and have won once in 18 away matches in all competitions.

KEY STATS

Liverpool - have won their last two home Premier League matches 4-0, against Arsenal and Southampton. The Reds haven't won three consecutive home league games by a margin of at least four goals since September/October 1987, beating Derby, Portsmouth and QPR 4-0 back then.

Aston Villa –after a four-game unbeaten away run against Liverpool in the Premier League between 2012 and 2014, Aston Villa have now lost each of their last three visits to Anfield in the competition.

Both sides – Liverpool have won six of their last seven Premier League games against Aston Villa (L1), scoring at least twice in all seven games. However, ties between Aston Villa and Liverpool have been won by the away side on 20 occasions in the Premier League, with only Manchester City vs Manchester United (21) seeing more away wins in the competition's history.

The betting tip. Liverpool win.

Event # 2 EPL – Norwich vs Manchester United

Sixth placed Manchester United travel to Carrow Road to take on bottom-place Norwich City tomorrow looking to continue their recent upturn in form.

New interim manager Ralf Rangnick, one of the most influential figures in the history of German football, finally took charge of his first match against Crystal Palace last weekend, with United edging Palace 1-0. Rangnick, who will move upstairs into a consultancy role after this season, is looking to lay the foundations for his high-intensity gegenpressing system, of which he is considered one of the pioneers. The 20-times English champions now find themselves three points behind West Ham and that coveted Champions League's spot after recording back-to-back wins. However, despite three points and a clean sheet in their last match, Manchester United were not entirely convincing in that encounter and Crystal Palace might feel that they deserved something from the match.

Meanwhile, Norwich have recorded just one win, two draws and a defeat in their last four matches with Dean Smith as their new manager – encouraging results given the dreadful form they started the season in. With this recent run, they have jumped to 10 points, and while still bottom of the league, they are within three points of 17th-placed Watford and safety from the relegation zone. It would be fair to say that Norwich have not been the most exciting team to watch lately, given that they have scored just three goals since the new manager took over but Manchester United have been leaking goals all season, keeping only three clean sheets in their 15 games so far which will give Norwich some sort of hope that they can score at least once against the Red Devils.

KEY STATS

Norwich – have failed to score in a league-high nine different Premier League games this season, while their eight goals scored is their fewest after 15 games in their league history. Of the 17 previous clubs to have netted eight goals or fewer after 15 top-flight games, only three have avoided relegation – Sheffield United (1990-91), Everton (2005-06) and Crystal Palace (2017-18).

Manchester United – None of Manchester United's last 14 away league games against Norwich has finished level, with the Red Devils winning nine of these (L5). After an English-league record 29 consecutive away games unbeaten, Manchester United have now lost two of their last four on the road, conceding four goals in both defeats.

Both sides – Norwich have lost eight of their last 10 Premier League meetings with Man Utd (W2), including the last three in a row. It's the fourth time they've lost three-consecutive Premier League games against Man Utd, but they've never lost four in a row against them in the competition.

The betting tip. Manchester United win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

LIVERPOOL TO WIN $1.22 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,220

ASTON VILLA TO WIN $11.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $11,000

MATCH TO DRAW $7.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $7,000

Odds on the Home Team (L/pool) winning the game 3-1 at full time $10.00, which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $10,000

Odds on the Away Team (Villa) winning the game 1-2 at full time $31.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $31,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $21.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $21,000.

JUSTBET ODDS – Norwich vs Manchester United

Saturday, December 11, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

NORWICH TO WIN $6.75 which means a $1000 bet would pay $6,750

MANCHESTER UNITED TO WIN $1.44 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,440

MATCH TO DRAW $4.75 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,750

Odds on the Home Team (Norwich) winning the game 2-0 at full time $41.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $41,000

Odds on the Away Team (United) winning the game 1-3 at full time $11.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $11,000

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $8.50, which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $8,500.