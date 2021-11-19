Liverpool vs Arsenal — the big Premier

The return of the Premier League after the international break features two of the top flight's most exciting fixtures. Firstly, leaders Chelsea will travel to the King Power Stadium tomorrow (Saturday, November 20) to face the Foxes, Leicester, then later the same day, Arsenal travel to Anfield to square off against Liverpool in a fixture that has thrown up some thrillers over the years.

Event # 1 – EPL, Leicester vs Chelsea

Chelsea will be aiming for an immediate return to winning ways when they travel to an out-of-form Leicester tomorrow (Saturday) following the international break.

Having finished fifth in the last two seasons, Leicester were expected to challenge for the title this time, but they are yet to hit top stride in the new campaign and find themselves 12th in the table, struggling to produce the kind of consistency required to challenge for the European places.

Defeats against the likes of Manchester City, West Ham, Arsenal, and Brighton and a 1-1 draw with Leeds just before the international break have highlighted Leicester's limitations, and with the high flying and in-form leaders Chelsea up next, this looks like another tough test for the Foxes.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will be looking to return to winning ways following the international break as they were held to a surprising and unexpected 1-1 draw at home by Burnley. Despite that setback, Chelsea remain top of the table, three points ahead of second placed Manchester City. The Blues will be aiming to continue their excellent start to the season and build on their current unbeaten run of eight matches in all competitions, winning six of those matches during this run. Away from home Chelsea have been very good winning four matches and drawing with Liverpool after playing the entire second half with 10 players.

KEY STATS

• Leicester – Leicester City are unbeaten in their last three home Premier League matches against Chelsea (W1 D2). They have a long unbeaten run-on home soil against the Blues in the top-flight from February 1985 and May 1995 at Filbert Street (four draws).

• Chelsea – have only lost three of their last 18 Premier League games against Leicester (W10 D5), though one of those was at the King Power last season, a 0-2 defeat in Frank Lampard's last league game.

• Both sides – No side have scored more headed goals in the Premier League this season than Chelsea (4), while no side have conceded more via headers than Leicester this term (4).

The betting tip. Chelsea win.

Event # 2 EPL – Liverpool vs Arsenal

Arsenal will travel to Anfield tomorrow (Saturday), aiming to extend their winning streak to five matches in all competitions after an upturn in form to face a Liverpool side looking to regain form after winning just two of their last six matches.

Liverpool and Arsenal fixtures have provided some thrilling affairs for fans over the years and maybe, just maybe, we will witness another of those matches. Both these teams played out a 5-5 thriller in the League Cup two seasons ago, and the year before, Liverpool came from 1-0 down to smash Arsenal 5-1 in one of the most thrilling league games fans have ever witnessed.

The Reds, Liverpool, are just four points off the top of the table, but fans worldwide are getting a bit nervous after watching them win just two of their last six league games – that run has resulted in nine dropped points from winning positions. They have thrown away leads against Brentford, Man City, and Brighton during those six games, and although scoring goals isn't a problem for Liverpool, keeping them out is the issue. They've scored 31 goals in 11 league games so far this year, but in recent times, defensive woes have been rife.

The resurgent Gunners beat Watford 1-0 just before the international break and head to Anfield unbeaten in their last four matches. They have gone from being the laughing stock of the Premier League to be just two points behind Liverpool in one of the greatest turnaround stories of the year. Heading into the first international break in September, Arsenal had lost all three games played, had not scored a single goal, and conceded nine goals during that run. Now, coming out of this international break, Arsenal are unbeaten in 10 matches in all competitions, winning eight and drawing two during this impressive run to be one win away from a top four position. With that said, things will not be easy for Arsenal as they have won just one of their last 15 matches against Liverpool.

Two of the key players in this match will be Liverpool's Mo Salah and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

KEY STATS

• Liverpool – are unbeaten in nine Premier League home games (W5 D4), having lost six in a row at Anfield before this. However, the Reds let a lead slip to draw their last two home league games 2-2, dropping as many points from winning positions in these games as they had in their previous 23 at Anfield combined (4).

• Arsenal – are now on the longest unbeaten run of any side in the Premier League (8 – W6 D2). The Gunners last had a longer run without defeat in the competition between August and December 2018 (14 games under Unai Emery).

• Both sides – have won their last five home Premier League matches against Arsenal, netting at least three goals in every win – they last had a longer home top-flight winning run against the Gunners between September 1981 and January 1988 (seven in a row).

The betting tip. Liverpool win or draw.

JUSTBET ODDS – Leicester vs Chelsea

Saturday, November 20, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

LEICESTER TO WIN $4.50 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,500

CHELSEA TO WIN $1.78 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,780

MATCH TO DRAW $3.80 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,800

Odds on the Home Team (Leicester)

winning the game 2-0 at full time $25.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $25,000

Odds on the Away Team (Chelsea)

winning the game 1-2 at full time $8.40 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $8,400

Odds on the game drawing 0-0 at full time $10.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $10,000.

JUSTBET ODDS – Liverpool vs Arsenal

Saturday, November 20, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

LIVERPOOL TO WIN $1.48 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,480

ARSENAL TO WIN $5.75 which means a $1000 bet would pay $5,750

MATCH TO DRAW $4.50 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,500

Odds on the Home Team (L/Pool)

winning the game 3-1 at full time $11.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $11,000

Odds on the Away Team (Arsenal)

winning the game 2-3 at full time $45.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $45,000

Odds on the game drawing 3-3 at full time $60.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $60,000