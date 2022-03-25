Living up to his name – Oneofakind

Oneofakind lived up to his name by turning the tables on fierce rival Calculus in the Chairman's Trophy feature at Caymanas Park on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Oneofakind exhibited greater tenacity of purpose beneath the guidance of four-time champion jockey Dane Nelson and held sway determinedly in the dying moments of the run to maintain the advantage to the line.

It was the first win for Oneofakind against Calculus in the third clash between the two in 2022. The Chairman's Trophy is a three-year-year-old and upwards Open Allowance/Graded Stakes contest at 7 ½ furlongs. Oneofakind defeated Calculus (Shane Ellis) by a neck in the field of six. The time was 1:33.0 seconds, built on split fractions of 24.2 x 47.3 x 1:11.4 seconds. Duke, was 6 1/2 lengths away in third place.

The win by Oneofakind also brought his champion trainer Anthony Nunes closer to the leaders, Subratie and Jason DaCosta, on the list of trainers.

“What is the greatest thing for me, about these two horses, is that they have given us racing fans, not just owners and trainers; but racing fans on a whole, three fantastic races that were all separated by what amounts to be a mere half-a-length: Calculus beat Oneofakind by a half-of-a-length in the first of their three races; then by a neck and, on this occasion, Oneofakind reversed the process and won by a neck.

“When horses give you that 100 per cent effort each time they run, that is why we love them so dearly as they are warriors.

And Oneofakind got his head in front today yet Calculus has beaten him twice and that is what makes me feel good; not necessarily by winning or losing, but to see them battling it out gallantly, which is fantastic for horse racing.

“What a horse race it was! While being part of the planning and preparation of one side of the build-up, I am the least of the equation. The horses never failed to give it their best shot to leave us all fully entertained on each occasion that they run,” Nunes said.