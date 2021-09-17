London Derby — Tottenham host Chelsea

With the big guns starting to flex their muscles in the Premier League after four rounds, matches are coming thick and fast, and this Sunday (September 19) Tottenham Hotspurs will host high-flying Chelsea in a massive London derby that should have fans in a frenzy.

Event # 1 – EPL, Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

With the return of Virgil van Dijk from injury, Liverpool have begun the new campaign in imperious form, looking every bit like the side that lifted the title in the 2019/20 season.

The Reds will welcome Crystal Palace at Anfield tomorrow (September 18) and the omens aren't looking good for Palace as they have slipped nine unanswered goals against the Reds in their last two meetings and could be set for another long afternoon on Saturday. An emphatic 3-0 win over Leeds last week was proof that Liverpool are back to their very best and they kept a third clean sheet in four matches so far this season. However, the victory was overshadowed by the horrific injury suffered by Liverpool's rising star, 18-year-old Harvey Elliot. Liverpool are now unbeaten in six games at home, and it looks difficult for Palace to end their run of eight straight defeats to the Reds at Anfield.

Crystal Palace will travel to Anfield fully aware of the fact that they haven't tasted victory at Anfield since 2017. Since that 1-0 win, it has been one-way traffic for Liverpool, as they have scored 14 goals against Palace without conceding during this run. Palace had picked up just one point from their opening three games, but whatever new coach, Patrick Vieira, said to them following the break clearly worked, as they totally dismantled Tottenham 3-0 at home last week in an impressive display. That was their first win of the season which should give them some level of confidence heading to Anfield.

KEY STATS

Liverpool – are on the longest current league unbeaten run in the top four tiers of English football, going 14 league games without defeat since a 0-1 home loss against Fulham in March (W11 D3).

Crystal Palace – after winning three-consecutive Premier League away games against Liverpool between 2014-15 and 2016-17, Crystal Palace have lost each of their last four visits to Anfield in the competition.

Both sides – Liverpool have won their last eight Premier League games against Crystal Palace, scoring 24 goals, and conceding just five.

The betting tip. Liverpool win.

Event # 2 – Tottenham vs Chelsea

Tottenham and the red-hot Chelsea will go head-to-head in a massive London derby this Sunday at the National Stadium which should have fans from both sides shouting and screaming.

After three consecutive wins to start the season, Tottenham were brought back down to earth by Crystal Palace last week losing 0-3, and as a result of that loss, Tottenham dropped from first to seventh in the standing. They will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways at home as in their first match of the season, they beat title favourites Manchester City at home 1-0, and they will be hoping to stop the second title favourites in their tracks with another win at home.

Chelsea, on the other hand, will be looking to make it three straight wins in all competitions when they travel across town to face their London rivals in this massive derby. The Blues, Chelsea, have picked up 10 points from a possible 12 from their first four games of the season to sit second in the standing, while they made a winning start to their Champions League group stage campaign in midweek, beating Zenit St Petersburg 1-0 at Stamford Bridge. It was the £97 million new signing Romelu Lukaka who found the winner, continuing his hot-scoring streak since returning to the club who sold him a few seasons ago.

KEY STATS

Tottenham – have lost four of their last six Premier League London derby matches (W2), as many as they had in their previous 18 such games combined. Spurs have lost their last two such games, last losing three in a row in August 2005 – the third game of which came at home to Chelsea.

Chelsea – have won their last two Premier League away games against Tottenham, as many as in their previous 13 visits (D5 L6). They last won three in a row at Spurs between April 2004 and August 2005.

Both sides – Chelsea have won each of their last five away league London derbies – they've never won six in a row on the road before in their league history. Amazingly though, Tottenham have conceded more Premier League goals against Chelsea (103) than they have versus any other opponent, while they've only lost more games in the competition against Man Utd (36) than against the Chelsea (31).

The betting tip. Draw & both sides scoring.

JUSTBET ODDS – Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Saturday, September 18, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

LIVERPOOL TO WIN $1.22 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,220

PALACE TO WIN $12.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $12,000

MATCH TO DRAW $6.67 which means a $1000 bet would pay $6,670

Odds on the Home Team (Liverpool)

winning the game 3-0 at full time $7.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $7,000

Odds on the Away Team (Palace)

winning the game 1-2 at full time $40.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $40,000

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $13.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $13,000.

JUSTBET ODDS – Tottenham vs Chelsea

Sunday, September 19, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

TOTTENHAM TO WIN $4.33 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,330

CHELSEA TO WIN $1.82 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,820

MATCH TO DRAW $3.67 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,670

Odds on the Home Team (Tottenham)

winning the game 2-1 at full time $15.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $15,000

Odds on the Away Team (Chelsea)

winning the game 0-2 at full time $7.60 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $7,600

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $18.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $18,000.