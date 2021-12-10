Long road ahead for Rainsville

Despite the lack of racing experience by Rainsville, with only one previous run to his name, trainer and part-owner Richard Azan said that he was still confident of his charge's ability to win the $900,000 Andrew HB Aguilar Memorial Cup on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Caymanas Park.

So said so done, as the two-year-old grey colt made every post a winning one in a dominating 3-½-length win in the native-bred two-year-old maiden special weight event over one mile (1,600m). This was the longest trip travelled by the two year olds this season.

With Oshane Nugent in the irons, Rainsville, running with the blinkers off and with first time Lasix administered, was comfortable in the lead leaving the intersection at the seven-furlong (1,400m) mark.

Stablemates Thirtyonekisses (Youville Pinnock) and Hidden Valley (Anthony Thomas) chased Rainsville down the backstretch, around the half-mile (800m), and also when entering the lane for the drive. In deep stretch, Rainsville went away on his own business to win in a time of 1:43.0.

Thirtyonekisses finished second and Hidden Valley third as Azan swept the top three places in the co-feature.

“I am very pleased with the win. This is the second time Rainsville was running and he has improved a lot since his first run. He has trained well and he showed that he wanted a longer distance with a milder pace and so I worked with him and he won.

“The last time he ran a shorter race it showed where he was rushed but I took my time and started to give him long workouts and put him in a long race and he responded,” Azan said.

He continued: “Very pleased with the one, two, three finish. I mean, every trainer likes that. Let's see what happens next for him. He is a two-year-old and we have a long road ahead.”