Long shot Bourbonic, 72-1, pulls huge upset in Wood Memorial

Long shot Bourbonic, 72-1, pulls huge upset in Wood MemorialTuesday, April 06, 2021
|
OZONE PARK, New York (AP) — Bourbonic , a 72-1 long shot, stormed from the rear entering the stretch to edge Dynamic One by a head to win the US$750,000 Wood Memorial at Aqueduct on Saturday (April 3) and earn 100 points toward the Kentucky Derby.
The colt trained by Todd Pletcher entered the nine-horse Grade 2 field as the most experienced, with five starts, but was making his stakes debut. Bourbonic started from the number three post and trailed the field entering the final turn before charging forward at the top of the stretch on the outside and past multiple horses before catching Dynamic One and nipping him at the wire.
The son of Bernardini-Dancing Fleet by Afleet Alex earned his third career victory in the past four starts and the biggest of his career, making a possible big step toward the 147th Derby on May 1 at Churchill Downs.
Ridden by Kendrick Carmouche, Bourbonic covered 1 1/8 mile in 1.54.49.
Dynamic One returned earned 40 Derby points. Crowded Trade got 20 points and Weyburn earned 10 points for fourth.
