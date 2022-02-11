Los Angeles Rams the JustBet favourites to win Super Bowl

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made history last year as the first team to play the Super Bowl on their home turf, the JustBet favourite Los Angeles Rams are set to repeat the feat by playing the championship game at SoFi Stadium this Sunday, February 13. However, there is a slight difference from the event last year — while the Buccaneers were the designated 'home team' for Super Bowl LV, the Rams enter Super Bowl LVI as the 'away team' against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The venue for the Super Bowl is decided about five years in advance and the designated home team alternates from the American Football Conference (AFC) to the National Football Conference (NFC) year by year, and this year it's the AFC's turn. Therefore, Cincinnati will be hosting Los Angeles at the Rams' home stadium on February 13, 2022.

The Rams were 7-2 on the road this season, a little better than the 5-3 mark they posted at home. The Bengals split their results fairly evenly, going 5-4 at home and 5-3 on the road. The regular season scoring margins for both teams were close as the Rams scored 460 total points (average 27.06) and gave up 372, while the Bengals also scored 460 total points and allowed 376.

It is therefore no surprise that both the Bengals and Rams finished the 2021/22 National Football League (NFL) regular season with top-10 passing offenses — Cincinnati ranked seventh and Los Angeles ranked fifth. On the other side of the ball, both teams had bottom-half defenses, with the Bengals ranking 18th and Rams 17th despite them boasting some of the best defensive players in the league.

During the play-offs, both teams have maintained similar scoring averages — Bengals (24) and Rams (28) — while their defenses have answered the call. Both Super Bowl contenders have successfully minimised the post-season offensive success of their opponents, allowing an average of under 20 points over the three games.

The quarterbacks (QBs) for both teams had stellar years as the Bengals' Joe Burrow set single-season franchise records for passing yards (4,616), touchdowns (34) and passer rating (108.3). He also led the NFL in completion percentage (70.4). Burrow's senior counterpart, Matthew Stafford set career highs in completion percentage (67.2) and passing touchdowns (41) this year, bettered only by the recently retired Tom Brady who threw for 43.

The receiving core for both Super Bowl combatants proved to be very complementary for the QBs. Cooper Kupp had a historic year for the Rams with his 145 catches and 1,947 receiving yards, both ranking second all-time – behind only Michael Thomas (149 catches) and Calvin Johnson (1,964 yards) – while breaking the all-time record for most scrimmage yards by a receiver, with 1,965. In the Rams' NFC Championship win over the San Francisco 49ers, Kupp also broke Michael Irvin's 25-year-old record for most 100-yard games in a season (including play-offs) logging his 13th two weeks ago.

The Bengals' top receiver, Ja'Marr Chase (who was a teammate of Burrows at Louisiana State University), broke the rookie franchise receiving record this season with 1,455 yards, the fourth most among all NFL receivers this year. However, the shining star for the Bengals during the play-offs has been rookie kicker Evan McPherson, who set a franchise record for most 50-yard field goals (12) in a season and has gone a perfect 16-for-16 on post-season kicks (including two game-winners).

McPherson's 12 field goals — four in each play-off game — are the most made in a single post-season without a miss by any player in NFL history. He has already accumulated 40 points in the play-offs with his field goals and extra points, 10 more points than the Bengals offense and, if his Bengals beat the Rams this weekend, McPherson would become the first rookie kicker to win the Super Bowl since the Philadelphia Eagles' Jake Elliott in 2018.

On the sidelines, Rams' head coach Sean McVay, 36, is looking for his first Super Bowl win in his second attempt, and to become the youngest head coach to ever hoist the Lombardi Trophy. The Pittsburgh Steelers' Coach Mike Tomlin currently holds that distinction for winning Super Bowl XLIII at 36, but McVay's history of 'what-was-that' play-calling and inopportune timeouts may prove to be his Achilles' heel. McVay will be matching wits with Bengals' head coach Zac Taylor, 38, making it the youngest pair of Super Bowl head coaches in the game's history.

From 2016 to 2020, the Bengals suffered five straight losing seasons, including having the league's worst record in 2019 (finishing 2–14 that season) and 4-11 last season. They completely turned it around this season with a 10-7 record and, mostly on the foot of their kicker, will be making their first Super Bowl appearance since 1988, when they lost to the 49ers, 20-16. The Rams have made winning a habit over the last five years and will be participating in their second Super Bowl in the last four years (they lost 13-3 in 2019 to the New England Patriots).

The matchup will mark the first time in Super Bowl history that both teams entered the play-offs as No 4 seeds in their respective conferences, but there is not a lot of history between these squads. They have met a total of 14 times with the Bengals winning eight, and the last encounter being in October 2019 where the Rams were victorious (24-10), but this is not 2019, and these are not the same Bengals.

All but one of the NFL's six play-off games since the divisional round have been decided by exactly three points so this may come down to the last team with the ball. The key to the game will be how the Bengals handle the mismatch against the Rams' defensive front. They will need to block Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd but, if they can't, Burrows will need to get off some quick throws like he did in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

Will the Bengals go from two wins, two years ago to Super Bowl champs or will the Rams win as visitors in their own backyard? Whatever happens, enjoy the thrill ride.

Super Bowl LVI Champion

Team Odds

Los Angeles Rams 1.41

Cincinnati Bengals 2.60

*Odds are subject to change