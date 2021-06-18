Love makes triumphant return at Royal Ascot

Love had to battle hard for a triumphant return in what proved to be an epic renewal of the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot on Wednesday (June 16) last.

Aidan O'Brien's dual Classic heroine was back on a racecourse for the first time in 300 days, since completing a clean sweep of three 2020 victories when she added the Yorkshire Oaks to her 1000 Guineas and Oaks successes.

In the absence of Lord North, who would have been her market rival but was pulled out of his attempt to defend his crown here because of fast ground, 11-10 favourite Love made all — but had a fight on her hands all the way up the straight as Audarya launched a persistent challenge.

But Love would not be denied and was on top at the line by three-quarters of a length from Audarya, who was also having her first run since last year, with O'Brien's second-string Armory third.

Ryan Moore had the winner settled in front, with Audarya and My Oberon pulling hard behind, and Love's relaxed demeanour — on the fast ground which suits her so well — helped her keep enough in hand when she needed it in the final two furlongs.

O'Brien was full of praise for Love's tenacity, as a daughter of Galileo, and Moore's successful tactics.

“It's unbelievable,” he said.

“We were a little bit worried coming here today, because she was prepared for a few runs and didn't get to run.

“To come into a race like this without a run was a big disadvantage.

“She has all the attributes of a Galileo. When you really want them — I knew watching Ryan's body language, the mare was galloping with her head on the ground, and she was only waiting for Ryan to say 'come on'.

“I knew when he did that, she would find for him — and that's exactly [what happened]. She gives all, this filly.

“That's an unbelievable trait, and probably the most important trait in any thoroughbred — and she has it in spades, multiplied by 10.”

Love lived up to all her trainer's expectations.

He added: “She gives everything. There's nothing left, nothing spare — whatever you want she's there to answer all the time.

“She was vulnerable today, at the distance — and making her own running, as the race came together there was no pace in it.

“Ryan did a great job, doing enough for her to win and at the same time not doing [too much] because he knew Armory was going to be coming from the back, and was prepared for the race.

“It was brilliant really. He gave her a great ride, and it's a pleasure and a privilege to have her.”