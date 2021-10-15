Lure of Lucy takes on Overnight in Big Sub Division Two

Division Two of the three-year-old and upwards Overnight Allowance call for the Errol “Big Sub” Subratie Memorial Trophy feature is expected to be more competitive than Division One.

The race is to be competed for over a mile.

Below is the analysis of each runner.

1. SUPERLUMINAL: (9 b h by Natural Selection – Thousand Hills) – Hard-knocking campaigner who is always competitive at this level. Superluminal has taken a drop-in class, and has been working well, and given his back class, could spring another upset.

2. STRANGER DANGER (USA): (5 dkb h by Buffum – Casual Kiss) – Down the track again when finishing in ninth place over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) on October 9. Stranger Danger is a much better racer but his current form suggests otherwise. This foreigner has been running in sprint races recently and now should be able to relax some more and could produce his best run in a while. Note the figure eight has been taken off.

3. ANOTHER BULLET: (9 b h by Nasheet – Wisely Noted) – Former sprint hero who has been struggling. Another Bullet, going this long is going to find winning difficult.

4. EXCESSIVE FORCE (USA): (4 ch c by Broken Vow – Fevered Kiss) – Came back with a good run on September 27 when finishing second behind Further and Beyond over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m). Excessive Force has a tendency of blowing the turn which has impaired his success many times in the past. If he can come off the final turn without going wide, then Excessive Force has a glorious chance of winning.

5 . ELITIST: (4 gr/rn f by Northern Giant – Khadiliah) – A winning effort cannot be expected.

6. ONE DON (USA): (3 ch c by Chitu – Shezacrazygirl) – Is going to be left behind.

7. WILSON: (6 b c by Storm Craft – March Pen) – A winning effort cannot be expected.

8. LURE OF LUCY (USA): (3 b f by Uncle Lindo – Ring of Faith) – Talented American-bred filly who has won three races from six starts on local soil. Lure of Lucy has not raced beyond seven furlongs but based on her previous efforts, she can easily get this distance. Lure of Lucy has worked well and is set to tick off another win.

9. BIG BIG DADDY: (4 dkb c by Natural Selection – Just A Flutter) – Consistent runner who should do well under given circumstances.

10. GO DEH GIRL (USA): (3 dkb f by Justin Phillip – Pontificating) – Finished second behind Make Up Artist in a quick 1:11.4 for six furlongs (1,200m) on September 22. Go Deh Girl is still comfortable here and with the distance, not an obstacle can get into the fray.

— Ruddy Allen