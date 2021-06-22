Mahogany produces the goods

Mahogany, the Ian Parsard-conditioned four-year-old chestnut gelding, made a winning return to competitive racing with an authoritative victory as the odds-on favourite in the top-rated $1 million Overnight Allowance event at Caymanas Park yesterday.

But while the Mahogany victory was totally expected the victory by another Parsard trainee Big Jule set the Classic cats among the pigeons.

Mahogany, racing for the first time since December 26, 2020 after placing fourth behind Horse of the Year Nipster in the Ian Levy Cup over 8 ½ furlongs (1,700m), led from the first jump and never looked back in a dominating 4 ¾ lengths win in the nine furlong (1,200m) event for three-year-old and upwards.

Bred by Sensational Slam out of the Tradition mare Mete-Orite, Mahogany covered the distance in a good time of 1:13.3 backed with splits 23.0 x 46.2.

It was a simply task for jockey Dane Dawkins as he really had nothing to do more than guiding Mahogany to his seventh career win from 13 starts with lifetime earnings of over $5.2 million.

Laban (Oshane Nugent) surrounded tiring horses at the top of the lane to finish in second place, 2 ½ lengths ahead of the fast-finishing 99-1 outside El Profesor (Tevin Foster) in third place. Raw Liquid (Roger Hewitt), another 99-1 long shot, completed the frame in the nine-horse field. Dawkins won aboard Enrapture for trainer Gary Subtarie in the sixth race for his double.

It was the second winner on the card for both Parsard and Dawkins on the 10-race programme.

Parsard saddled Big Jule (Omar Walker) in Division Two of the Mr Lover Lover Trophy over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m).

The highly rated Big Jule won by 18 ½ lengths ahead of Princes Marsahll (Youville Pinnock) and T Brady (Christopher Mamdeen) in a time of 1:57.4, to serve proper notice with his manner of victory and the time recorded that he has talent, that he developing fast and that he will be a contender when the 10-furlong St Leger and 12-furlong Jamaica Derby come around.

Division One of the Mr Lover Lover Trophy was won by Daddy Jones, trained by Richard Azan and ridden by Bebeto Harvey. Daddy Jones won in a pedestrian time of 2:03.2 ahead of Santorini (Dick Cardenas) and Sweet Majesty (Christopher Mamdeen).

Also with two winners on the day were owner Carlton Watson, trainer Johnny Wilmot, jockey Dane Nelson and groom Richard Hamilton.

Watson won with Make Up Artist, trained by Jason DaCosta and ridden by Anthony Thomas, in the first race and closed the day with Purple Wayne, trained by Johnny Wilmot and ridden by Nelson in the 10th event. Wilmot's other winner was Top Eagle (Youville Pinnok) in the fifth race. Both Wilmot's horses Top Eagle and Purple Wayne are groomed by Hamilton. Nelson booted home Commissioner in the third race for trainer Rowan Mathie for his double.

Racing continues on Saturday with a mandatory payout of the Reggae 6 which has a jackpot of over $6 million.