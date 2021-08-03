Mahogany to polish off BGLC Trophy

A field of eight runners will contest the $1.5-million Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission Trophy, a three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance event over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m), today (August 3) at Caymanas Park.

The analysis of the runners is published below.

1. PATRIARCH: (6 b h by Casual Trick – Electrifying) – Finished in seventh place by 11 lengths behind Father Patrick, Eagle One, and stablemate God of Love over 6 furlongs on July 17. However, before that disappointing run Patriarch registered two good wins, both over today's distance. First, Patriarch defeated Another Bullet by 6 ¾ lengths in a time of 1:05.0 on April 8, and then on June 26 he held off God of Love by a short head in a time of 1:06.1. Based on those two efforts, if left alone on the front line Patriarch can go all the way here. Interesting that jockey Dane Nelson is reunited with Patriarch, having ridden stablemate God of Love when the two last met.

2. GOD OF LOVE: (5 b g by Adore The Gold – Shanda D) – Was a winner at this distance three starts back in a smooth 1:06.1. God of Love was, however, defeated by Patriarch and Father Patrick on his next two outings. God of Love has to come from behind to win.

3. EL PROFESOR: (6 b g by Casual Trick – The Principal) – School is out for the teacher here. Note: The blinkers are on.

4. SALVATION: (4 gr f by Blue Pepsi Lodge – My Morning Prayer) – Talented filly who comes into this race on the back end of two consecutive wins. Salvation is going to be left behind as she needs more time to get to know this class.

5. HARRY'S TRAIN: (USA): (6 ch m by Discreetly Mine – Sweet Dixie Gal) – Based on current form, Harry's Train cannot be recommended for a winning run.

6. DEEP BLUE SEA: (5 ch h by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Antoinette) – Finished fourth behind Patriarch and God of Love on last and with those present again, Deep Blue Sea will find it difficult to win.

7. MAHOGANY: (4 ch g Sensational Slam - Mete-Orite) – Was a late non-starter in a 6-furlong contest on July 17. Mahogany was a winner when returning to competitive racing on July 21 over 6 furlongs. Then, Mahogany won by 4 ¾ lengths – covering the distance in a time of 1:13.3. He holds two wins over this distance and is talented enough to make it three. Plus, Mahogany receives weight from both Patriarch and God of Love.

8. SUPERLUMINAL: (9 b h by Natural Selection – Thousand Hills) – Has no chance.