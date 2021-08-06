Mahogany scorches in Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Trophy

The frisky chestnut gelded son of Sensational Slam - Mete-Orite , Mahogany captured his second victory as a four-year-old on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Caymanas Park.

Mahogany was successful in the Betting, Gaming & Lotteries Commission Trophy (Grade II) run over 5 1/2 furlings (1100 metres) at the Open Allowance level, which was the feature race on the day.

Putting on a dominant display of speed, which highlighted his talent, Mahogany, trained by Ian Parsard and installed as the 1/2 favourite under jockey Dane Dawkins, swept to victory over his rivals by 8 1/2 lengths.

The time recorded for the event was a smart sprinting display of 1:05 flat built on dictating fractions of 23.0, 45.2 seconds in a field of eight runners.

God of Love with jockey Dick Cardenas in the irons was second as a 2/1 chance, four-year-old Salvation with jockey Oneil Mullings up was third with the nine-year-old Superluminal (Ricardo Duhaney) finishing fourth.

It was Patriarch (Dane Nelson), known for his speed, that set off in front when the gates opened. Dawkins brought down Mahogany from the outside and after briefly racing next to Patriarch, took control and from then it was over and dusted for the rest.

“He is just basically a very good horse in his prime. And quite honestly the most important thing to do is to protect such horses, keep them safe and we have been very methodical in our preparation and so far, it has been working. Everything is planned for him ( Mahogany), every work, assessment after he works or races, he is examined by the vet and we go through the programme with him (the vet) for he is a top horse who needs close attention. By my estimation, he is a top-rated horse that is a fine specimen. He is a rare find and we are going to try and protect him as much as is possible during his competitive years.

“I am for him not carrying a top weight exceeding 57.0 kilogrammes (126 lb). Mahogany has had numerous opportunities to run in Graded Stakes races during the year but each time he is entered, he is being saddled with a weight of 59.0 kgs.

“I cannot understand the reasoning behind the move but I am not going to run him ( Mahogany) with 59.0 kgs in a race with an inexperienced rider to take off the weight. So, we will take it at one step at a time as he still has another race in this class and we will try to get him through this phase and see how it goes from there,” Parsard said.