Make Up Artist makes it two from two

MAKE Up Artist continued her winning ways in a four-year-old and upwards (non-winners of two) call over 1100 metres by another large margin of victory (nine lengths) at Caymanas Park, Monday, May 17.

Make Up Artist, though moving up in grade, went on an afternoon stroll and stamped her class on a field of nine to complete the 1100-metre dash in an industrious time of 1:06.4, without breaking a sweat, with controlling fractions of 23.4 by 46.4.

It was the filly's second win from as many starts after missing her entire three-year-old season. Though chased by 6/1 shot Lava Boy (Tevin Foster) for most of the way, the four-year-old bay filly by Adore The Gold - Lipstick Lily kept going away for another easy win under regular rider Anthony Thomas. Expeditious (Oneil Mullings), a 27/1 betting option, was third.

Trained by Jason DaCosta for owner Carlton Watson, the talented filly will take her own sweet time continuing to develop.

“There is no hurrying of her at this stage; she is doing as expected. After she won the first time, she indicated that she is a nice filly. She did what she had to do today – she ran much the same type of race and impressed again. That was pleasing. We will just take it race by race from here on and see where she goes from where she is at the moment,” DaCosta said.