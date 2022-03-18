Manchester City, Liverpool locked in searing title battle

Premier League leaders Manchester City dropped two vital points against Crystal Palace in their last match and will aim to rebound in the FA Cup when they travel to Southampton on Sunday. However, on Saturday, two resurging sides, Wolves and Leeds, will look to continue winning runs when both teams square-off.

Event # 1 – EPL, Wolves vs Leeds

Leeds will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in the league for the first time this season when they travel to Molineux today, Friday, to take on Wolves. The Whites, Leeds, will enter the match off the back of a huge 2-1 win over Norwich City, while Wolves beat Everton 1-0 in their last match to make it successive wins in the league.

Wolves lost three straight matches to Arsenal, West Ham, and Crystal Palace between February 24 and March 5, which seriously dented their hopes of a top-four finish, but they have responded impressively with back-to-back wins over Watford and Everton, scoring five times and conceding no goals to rekindle their hopes of a top-four finish. Wolves, who finished 13th in the league last season, have struggled for consistency at home this season, winning six, drawing two and losing six of their 14 league matches. With that said, Wolves will enter this match full of confidence, having gone unbeaten in their last six matches against Leeds.

While Wolves will welcome Leeds high on confidence, the same can be said of the travelling Leeds following their incredibly vital 2-1 home win over Norwich last Sunday. Leeds had taken an early lead only for Norwich to find an equaliser late in the match, but 19 year old substitute Joe Gelhardt scored in the 94th minute to hand Leeds all three points, sparking jubilant scenes inside an emotional Elland Road. The win was Leeds' first in the Premier League since the middle of January, and new head coach Jesse Marsch will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in the league for the first time this season.

KEY STATS

• Wolves – have won four of their last five Premier League games played on a Friday (D1), keeping four clean sheets in this run which includes a 1-0 victory over Leeds in this exact fixture last season.

• Leeds – in the top-flight, Leeds' last away win against Wolves was in September 1973 (2-0). The Whites are winless in nine such visits to Molineux since, losing each of the last five in a row.

• Both sides – Wolves are unbeaten in their last six league games against Leeds (W5 D1), since a 1-0 home loss in the Championship in October 2016.

The betting tip. Wolves win.

Event # 2 FA Cup – Southampton vs Manchester City

After dropping two points in a goalless draw with Crystal Palace, Manchester City will look to return to winning ways when they take on Southampton in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Southampton, on the other hand, have been in absolutely terrible form recently, collecting just two points from a possible 23 and losing four straight matches at home. With league form going against them, Southampton will enter this match against City low on confidence, and with three straight losses in the league, the Saints will need to pick themselves up before Sunday's match. However, it might be unwise for fans to completely write off Southampton chances in this match, lest they forgot that Southampton held Manchester City to two draws so far this season, which makes this third clash all the more interesting.

After slipping up at Crystal Palace on Monday, the landscape of this season's Premier League title race has taken a substantial change and, although Manchester City are still leaders, second-placed Liverpool have now been given more hope of overhauling City. However, this weekend means little in the grand scheme of things, as Manchester City focus will be temporarily switched to the FA Cup and, with this being a trophy City last won in 2019, they will be aiming to get their hands on it once again. Ultimately, City will enter this encounter as firm favourites and especially when one consider Southampton's own recent run of defeats. Although it must also be remembered that the FA Cup has, over the years, witnessed some huge upsets.

KEY STATS

• Southampton – have only lost three of their last 18 FA Cup matches, two of which have come at the semi-final stage at Wembley (W12 D3). Indeed, at home Saints are unbeaten in their last eight in the competition (W6 D2) since a 5-0 loss to Arsenal in the fourth round in 2016-17.

• Manchester City – this will be Manchester City's fifth FA Cup quarter-final in six seasons under Pep Guardiola, only missing out in 2017-18. Their previous five appearances at this stage came across 11 campaigns between 2005-06 and 2015-16. Each of their four previous ties under the Spaniard at this stage have come away from home, progressing each time.

• Both sides – Southampton and Manchester City will meet three times in the same campaign for the second time in the last three seasons, also doing so in 2019-20, when the Saints won the only one of those games to be played at St Mary's (1-0 in the Premier League).

The betting tip. Man. City win.