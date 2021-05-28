Manchester City massive JustBet favourites to win Champions League

IT'S an all-English final for the 2021 UEFA Champions League; English champions, Manchester City take on Chelsea in a Premier League showdown for the ultimate prize in European club football tomorrow Saturday, May 29.

Event # 1 – UEFA CHL FINAL – Man City vs Chelsea – 2:00 pm

Can favourites Manchester City close their glorious season and achieve the treble by adding the Champions League to go with the Carabao Cup and the Premier League, or will Chelsea upset the apple cart and notch a third victory over City to end an up and down season on a magnificent note?

This will be the fourth meeting between both sides so far this season. The first was won by City 3-1 and the other two won by Chelsea. Firstly, Chelsea beat City 1-0 in the FA Cup semi-final and then went to City's home, the Etihad, and beat the Premier League champions 2-1 on May 8. Manchester have been imperious in the Champions League so far this season. They have gone unbeaten having won 11 of their 12 matches while scoring 25 goals and conceding just 4. The Citizens, Man City, have brushed aside the likes of Gladbach, Borussia Dortmund and PSG in the knockout stages and are primed to win their first European title since the 1969-70 season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have been beaten only five times in all competitions since Thomas Tuchel took charge midway the season, and should be considered a real threat to upset City and claim the title. Having beaten Manchester City twice in their last two competitive meetings, Chelsea will be desperate to make amends for their recent heartbreaking defeat to Leicester in the FA Cup final and win the big one, the UEFA Champions League crown.

Even though Chelsea head into this game in poor form, having been beaten by Arsenal, Leicester, and Aston Villa in their last game of the Premier League season, they do bring with them an impressive Champions League form to tomorrow's showdown. They went unbeaten in the group stages with the 4-0 thrashing of Sevilla away in Spain, they then upped the tempo by sweeping aside Atletico Madrid and Porto, and eased by Champions League serial winners, Real Madrid, in the semi-final 2-0 to seal their place in the final.

This is the one trophy that has eluded City's coach, Pep Guardiola, and winning it would cement his status as the best coach in the modern era. As for Chelsea's coach, Thomas Tuchel, he knows the pain of losing a Champions League final after seeing Bayern Munich beat his PSG side last season, and he will be desperate to avoid a similar fate again.

Key Stats

• Manchester City: It has been 51 years since Manchester City last played in a major European final – beating Górnik Zabrze 2-1 in the 1970 Cup Winners' Cup final and breaking the record for the longest gap between finals for a team, with Sporting CP going 41 years between the 1964 Cup Winners' Cup final and 2005 UEFA Cup final. Meanwhile, Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola is looking to win his third UEFA Champions League trophy, having won it in 2009 and 2011 with Barcelona. He would become only the third manager to win the title three times, along with Carlo Ancelotti (2003, 2007, 2014) and Zinedine Zidane (2016, 2017, 2018).

• Chelsea: have won their last two matches against Manchester City in all competitions, both coming since Thomas Tuchel took over at the club. They last won three in a row against Manchester City between 2005 and 2009, when they won eight in a row.

• Both sides: Chelsea and Manchester City have conceded just four goals in this season's UEFA Champions League, the first time both teams competing in the final have conceded four or fewer goals on their way to reaching the showpiece event since 2005-06, when Arsenal conceded two and Barcelona four before meeting in that season's final.

The betting tip: Manchester City win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Manchester City vs Chelsea

Saturday, May 29, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN $1.91 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,910.

CHELSEA TO WIN $4.30 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,300.

MATCH TO DRAW $3.40 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,400.

Odds on the Home Team (City)

winning the game 3-1 at full time $18.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $18,000.

Odds on the Away Team (Chelsea)

winning the game 0-2 at full time $22.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $22,000.

Odds on the game drawing

2-2 at full time $19.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $19,000.