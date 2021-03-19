Manchester City move towards quadruple

A resurging Fulham side will welcome the Premier League's great entertainers Leeds United to Craven cottage today, Friday, in an expected high-octane encounter. Then, tomorrow, Everton and Manchester City will clash in the FA Cup quarter-finals as City aim to keep their 2021 quadruple dreams alive.

EVENT#1 – EPL – FULHAM vs LEEDS

Fulham's journey towards Premier League survival can take a big shot in the arm today, when they welcome Leeds United in West London.

Fulham are fighting tooth and nail to survive in the Premier League, and they have a chance to climb out of the relegation zone for at least 24 hours if they can beat Leeds at home with fellow strugglers Brighton (16) and Newcastle (17) meeting on the Saturday. Fulham will be confident of a win against an unpredictable Leeds side, having beaten both Merseyside teams Liverpool and Everton in recent time. They head into this match after suffering a 0-3 defeat at the hands of Champions-elect Manchester City last weekend — they played well to hold City to a draw at half-time before falling apart in the second half, having only conceded two goals in their previous seven games before City scored three times in 13 minutes to continue their march towards a third title in four years.

Leeds United, on the other hand, began their season with two seven-goal thrillers, firstly, a 3-4 loss to Liverpool and the second a 4-3 victory at home to today's opponents, Fulham. However, fans shouldn't expect quite as much entertainment today with Leeds having failed to score in four of their last five matches. Leeds head into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw with Chelsea at the weekend and, with that draw, Leeds fell one game short of a new club record of 19 successive league games without a draw. Worryingly for Leeds and their fans is the fact that they travel to Fulham with three straight away losses in the league.

KEY STATS

• Fulham - have lost just one of their last eight home league games against Leeds (W4 D3), going down 0-3 in the Championship in March 2015. The Cottagers are unbeaten in all three home games against them in the Premier League (W2 D1).

• Leeds – following their 4-3 victory at Elland Road earlier this season, Leeds are looking to complete their first league double over Fulham since the 1984-85 campaign in the second tier.

• Both sides – Victory for Fulham in this match would see them finish outside of the relegation zone for the first time since December 20th. However, Leeds have won all three of their league games against sides in the bottom three this season by an aggregate score of 10-3.

The betting tip. Fulham win.

EVENT # 2 EPL – EVERTON VS MANCHESTER CITY

Manchester City's quadruple dream is very much alive, and they head into their quarter-finals clash with Everton as the heavy favourite tomorrow.

Aside from the spanking City received from rivals Manchester United in their recent derby, the Citizens (City) have been in imperious form and they return to Merseyside little more than a month since they recorded a 3-1 win in the Premier League.

Everton have managed just one win in seven games at home since the turn of the year, with their miserable run including defeats against West Ham, Newcastle, Fulham, and Burnley as well as City. Their latest game was a 1-2 loss against Burnley where they conceded twice inside the first half an hour. Everton head into this FA Cup tie on the back of a dramatic 5-4 extra time win over Tottenham but subsequently suffered defeats at home to strugglers Newcastle and Fulham.

Manchester City, on the other hand, eased into the Champions League quarter-final with minimum fuss on Tuesday with a 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach. That said, their attention now switches to the FA Cup with their aim set squarely on a win in their quest for a quadruple this season. City have looked unstoppable in 2021, having suffered just one defeat in their last 32 matches which was against their bitter rivals Manchester United. They will be confident of a victory as they have won 10 of their last 12 away matches in all competitions, with one draw and the one loss to United.

KEY STATS

• Everton – last reached the FA Cup semi-final in the 2015-16 campaign. The Toffees have lost four of their last five FA Cup games against fellow Premier League opponents, though did eliminate Spurs in the last round.

• Manchester City – City are looking to reach the FA Cup semi-final in three consecutive seasons for the first time since doing so between 1931-32 and 1933-34. Also, Manchester City have won 10 of their last 12 FA Cup away games, drawing with Huddersfield (February 2017) and losing at Wigan (February 2018) in the others.

• Both sides – this is the first FA Cup meeting between Everton and Man City since the 1980-81 quarter-final, with the Citizens winning 3-1 in a replay en route to the final.

The betting tip. Man City Win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Fulham vs Leeds

Friday, March 19, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

FULHAM TO WIN $2.50 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,500

LEEDS TO WIN $2.85 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,850

MATCH TO DRAW $3.40 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,400

Odds on the Home Team (Fulham)

winning the game 2-1 at full time $9.60 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $9,600

Odds on the Away Team (Leeds)

winning the game 1-3 at full time $24.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $24,000

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $6.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $6,000.

JUSTBET ODDS – Everton vs Manchester City

Saturday, March 20, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

EVERTON TO WIN $8.60 which means a $1000 bet would pay $8,600

MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN $1.30 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,300

MATCH TO DRAW $5.20 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,900

Odds on the Home Team (Everton)

winning the game 2-0 at full time $60.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $60,000

Odds on the Away Team (City)

winning the game 1-3 at full time $10.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $10,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $21.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $21,000.