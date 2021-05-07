Manchester City on the brink of another EPL title

Premier League heavyweights Manchester City are on the brink of claiming their seventh League title if they can avoid defeat against Chelsea, while over in Spain, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid square off in a mouth-watering top of the table clash.

Event # 1 – EPL – Manchester City vs Chelsea – 11:30 am

Manchester City will be aiming to clinch their seventh Premier League title when they take on Chelsea at the Etihad tomorrow, Saturday (May 8).

Manchester City will be high on confidence after dispatching French aristocrats, PSG, in their Champions League semi-final 2-0 on Tuesday last to reach their first European final in 51 years. Prior to beating PSG, City had eased past Crystal Palace 2-0 last weekend to move 13 points clear of second-placed Manchester United with four games to go into the season.

When City travelled to Chelsea earlier this season they ended up with an easy 3-1 away win, but Chelsea fans will still harbour some hope after the Blues beat City in their FA Cup semi-final clash and destroyed their hopes of an historic quadruple. City have struggled to keep clean sheets lately; they head to this game with just one in the last four matches, the 2-0 win over PSG. They have, however, scored two in five of their last six matches and will be hoping the fine run, that has seen them win 29 of the last 31 matches, comes into play.

Chelsea, still have some work to do to secure their top four finish, and will be hoping for a repeat result when both sides last met. Chelsea prevailed 1-0 to knock City out of the FA Cup and dashed their hopes of winning the quadruple this season. Chelsea also come into this game in a confident mood having dispatched Fulham 2-0 at the weekend to maintain their excellent form since Thomas Tuchel took over the reins. City may be flying high, but Chelsea are unbeaten in their last seven away matches including their last away match against Real Madrid where they played to a 1-1 draw in their first leg semi-final clash, so they cannot be taken lightly.

KEY STATS

• Man City – have scored in 12 of their last 13 league games they have played against Chelsea.

• Chelsea – Chelsea have not won against Man City in their last three head-to-head meetings, but they head into this game unbeaten in their last seven away matches.

• Both sides – the last four head-to-head meetings between both sides have seen over 2.5 goals being scored.

The betting tip. Manchester City win.

Event # 2 SPA – Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid – 9:15 am

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid square off this Saturday (may 8) in a top of the table encounter with the La Liga title firmly in their sights.

Barcelona warmed up for this clash with an impressive come-from-behind win away to Valencia at the weekend and a win at home against the current leaders Madrid would put them in the driving seat to secure another La Liga crown. However, Barcelona haven't won against Atletico in their last two meetings, so this game isn't going to be a walk in the park for the Catalan giants especially as it can be described as a potentially season-defining game for both sides.

Even though Barcelona might be slight favourites to win this game, they may have lingering memories of their last home game where they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to modest Granada, a match they were expected to win easily. A result that may end up costing them the title.

Current league leaders Atletico Madrid are just two points ahead of Barcelona in the standing but will be confident of securing a result at the Nou Camp, having beaten Barcelona 1-0 in their first meeting earlier this season. If Atletico can achieve the double over Barcelona with a win, it would see them finishing the round as leaders regardless of what happens in the Real Madrid versus Valencia clash on Sunday. Victory for Atletico would put them in pole position to secure the title ahead of their more fancied rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid. Atletico head into this game having won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five matches – winning their last game 1-0 away to Elche last weekend.

KEY STATS

• Barcelona – coming into this game, FC Barcelona have picked up 9 points from the last 5 games, both home and away and has scored 12 times in the last 5 fixtures.

• Atletico Madrid – has kept 3 clean sheets in the last 5 games, conceding 3 goals during this period. Overall, this season, their defence has kept a clean sheet on 17 occasions.

• Both sides – out of 37 previous meetings, FC Barcelona have won 21 matches while Atlético Madrid won 6 - 10 matches between them have ended in a draw. There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Barcelona's last 5 games (LaLiga), while There have been under 2.5 goals scored in 6 of Atletico's last 7 away games (LaLiga).

The betting tip. Draw.

