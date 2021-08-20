Manchester City seek first win this season against Norwich

The reigning English Premier League champions, Manchester City, will be aiming to rebound from their opening day loss to Tottenham Hotspurs by putting Norwich City to the sword when they meet tomorrow (August 21), while dethroned champions Liverpool will be looking to exact revenge from a Burnley side that ended their long unbeaten home run last season when they welcome them to Anfield.

Event # 1 – EPL, Liverpool vs Burnley – 6:30 am

Liverpool will be out for revenge when they host Burnley at Anfield tomorrow, Saturday, following their opening day 3-0 win over promoted Norwich City last weekend.

It was a 1-0 defeat to Burnley in January last season that brought an end to Liverpool's incredible 68-game unbeaten home run in the top-flight. That upset sparked a dramatic loss in form for the previously dominant Reds, who went on to lose six league matches in a row at Anfield for the first time in their illustrious history. With that said, Liverpool seem intent on challenging for the title again this season with a dominant 3-0 win in their first game of the season. With that win, the Reds extended their unbeaten run in all competitions in this new season to four games.

Reds fans will be optimistic that their beloved side will definitely be fighting for the title this season as their famous “big three” were in sparkling form at the weekend, with Mohamed Salah providing two assists and scoring one goal. Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino also found the back of the net and with Sadio Mane being a thorn in the Norwich City's defence all game, he seems to be back at his brilliant best.

Burnley, on the other hand, started their campaign on a losing note and are again among the favourites to be demoted this after only finishing just above the drop zone last season. The Clarets, Burnley, led Brighton 1-0 for 71 minutes at home in their opening match, only for Brighton to score two quick-fire goals to condemn them to a demoralizing opening day loss. The defeat to Brighton would have taken a sizeable early knock on the confidence of the Burnley players as they look to secure premier league survival once again, but the omen doesn't look good for them visiting an in-form Liverpool side with their supporters back in the stadium for the first time since pre-COVID.

KEY STATS

Liverpool – are on the longest current unbeaten run in the Premier League (11) and have won their last six in a row. The Reds have taken 29 points from their last 11 games (W9 D2), having earned just 10 points in their previous 11 in the competition (W3 D1 L7).

Burnley – have won their first away league game in just two of the last 14 seasons (D3 L9), beating Sheffield Wednesday in 2013-14 and Chelsea in 2017-18.

Both sides – Liverpool lost 1-0 at home against Burnley in the Premier League last season, ending their 68-match unbeaten league run at Anfield. The Clarets last won consecutive away league matches against Liverpool in their first two attempts back in the 1894-95 and 1896-97 seasons.

The betting tip. Liverpool win.

Event # 2 EPL – Man City vs Norwich – 9:00 am

Manchester City's start to the defence of their English Premier crown didn't go as planned in their opening match of the new campaign as they were ambushed and beaten 1-0 away at Tottenham Hotspurs.

Now the Citizens, Manchester City, will be aiming to make amends to their poor start when they welcome promoted Norwich City to the Etihad Stadium. City did not impress in their opening game with £100m new signing Jack Grealish failing to impress on his debut for the light Blues. Truth be told, City had a number of starters on the bench against Tottenham, which was expected after a busy summer with international competitions. With that said, City have now lost back-to-back matches in the new campaign having been beaten 1-0 by Leicester in the Community Shield followed by their opening day loss – they haven't kept a clean sheet in their last three matches but with the fire power at their disposal, the Blues should prove too strong for Norwich and brush them aside easily to get their season up and running.

Norwich were never expected to start strongly on their return to the Premier League, with their opening three games being against teams that finished in the top five last season. After the big loss to Liverpool in their opening game, travelling to face a Man City side in need of a win to bounce back after a run of defeats (to Chelsea in the Champions League, Leicester in the Community Shield, and Tottenham last week), Norwich can be forgiven for not looking forward to their trip to the Etihad to face a wounded City side. Having wrapped up their preseason with a 3-0 loss to Newcastle and starting the season with a loss by the same margin to Liverpool, Norwich will head into this encounter low on confidence.

KEY STATS

Man City – have won their last three home Premier League games against Norwich City by an aggregate score of 14-1, winning 5-0 in the most recent league meeting at the Etihad in July 2020.

Norwich City – have lost their last 11 Premier League matches, with only Sunderland (20 between 2003 and 2005) ever having a longer losing run in the competition. The Canaries have failed to score in 10 of these 11 games, with their only goal coming in a 2-1 loss at Watford.

Both sides – in all competitions, Norwich City have won just two of their last 31 visits to Manchester City (D7 L22), winning 2-1 in September 1997 and 3-2 in May 2013.

The betting tip. Man City win at home.

JUSTBET ODDS – Liverpool vs Burnley

Saturday, August 21, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

LIVERPOOL TO WIN $1.22 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,220

BURNLEY TO WIN $13.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $13,000

MATCH TO DRAW $6.67 which means a $1000 bet would pay $6,670

Odds on the Home Team

(L/Pool) winning the game 3-1 at full time $11.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $11,000

Odds on the Away Team

(Burnley) winning the game 0-1 at full time $30.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $30,000

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $13.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $13,000.

JUSTBET ODDS – Manchester City vs Norwich

Saturday, August 21, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN $1.11 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,110

NORWICH TO WIN $26.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $26,000

MATCH TO DRAW $10.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $10,000

Odds on the Home Team (

City) winning the game 4-1 at full time $14.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $14,000

Odds on the Away Team

(Norwich) winning the game 1-2 at full time $70.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $70,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $45.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $45,000.