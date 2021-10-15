Manchester clubs seek win after international break

Following the international break, European club football returns with a bang this weekend as both Manchester clubs should claim important victories with Manchester United travelling to inconsistent Leicester, while Manchester City will welcome Burnley to the Etihad.

Event #1 – EPL, Leicester vs Manchester United

Manchester United will be aiming to return to winning ways in the League when they travel to face Leicester tomorrow, Saturday October 16, in a much-anticipated clash.

United's form has been a bit frustrating for their fans of late, with the Reds taking just one point from their last two Premier League matches, losing at home to Aston Villa before being held to a 1-1 draw by Everton before the international break. Even with this mini-slump, United remains fourth in the table only two points behind leaders Chelsea heading into tomorrow's encounter. With that said, United will be wary of the fact that they failed to beat the Foxes in two Premier League matches and an FA Cup tie, however, with the addition of key players including one Cristiano Ronaldo to their ranks, United should prevail at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes, Leicester City, will be aiming to put an end to their four-match winless run, but they will have a 'big fish' to fry in the form of Man United. It has been an indifferent start to the season for Leicester, who find themselves in the bottom half of the table having won just two of their first seven games in the campaign. Although Leicester had the upper hand over Man United last season, and we had to go all the way back to 2014 to find the previous Leicester win, when the newly promoted Leicester won 5-3 at home.

KEY STATS

Leicester – won their last league meeting with Manchester United 2-1 in May – they've not won consecutive league games against the Red Devils since September 1973. Also, Leicester are looking to win three consecutive meetings with Manchester United in all competitions for the first time since November 1901.

Man United – are looking to extend their record unbeaten away run in the league to 30 games (W19 D10). The Red Devils haven't conceded more than once in any of their last 15 on the road (7 conceded in total), their longest such run-in league football.

Both sides – Manchester United have lost just one of their 15 Premier League away games against Leicester (W9 D5), going down 5-3 in September 2014 under Louis van Gaal. However, they did lose 3-1 at the King Power Stadium in the FA Cup last season.

The betting tip. Man. United win.

Event #2 EPL – Manchester City vs Burnley

Third place Manchester City came from behind twice at Liverpool to salvage a point before the international break, but to make that result count they have to kick on and beat Burnley when the two sides meet tomorrow, Saturday (October 16) at the Etihad Stadium.

City had a tough run of fixtures before the international break but with Burnley coming to town they should stroll to a comfortable win. City came through tough trips to Chelsea and Liverpool with flying colours, even though they were beaten 2-0 at PSG in Champions League action in between. The Blues, Manchester City, will be aiming to maintain their dominance over a Burnley side that they have beaten in their last eight head-to-head meetings by an aggregate of 31-1, including four straight 5-0 thumping on their home turf.

Burnley will travel to City with confidence at an all-time low as they became the first side this season that failed to beat bottom side Norwich as they played out a goalless draw at home against a Norwich side that had conceded the most goals so far in the league. To make matters worse, heading to City, Burnley are yet to secure a win in the Premier League this season, languishing third from bottom after three draws from the seven matches so far.

KEY STATS

Man City – last four home games against Burnley in all competitions have finished 5-0 to the Citizens. No team in English football has ever won 5+ home games in a row against an opponent by 5+ goals before.

Burnley – have lost each of their last eight meetings with Man City in all competitions by an aggregate score of 30-1.

Both sides – Man City have taken 28 points from their last 30 available against Burnley in the Premier League (W9 D1), since losing 1-0 at Turf Moor in March 2015.

The betting tip. City win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Leicester City vs Man United

Saturday, October 16, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

LEICESTER TO WIN $3.40 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,400

MAN UNITED TO WIN $2.08 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,080

MATCH TO DRAW $3.60 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,600

Odds on the Home Team (Leicester)

winning the game 3-2 at full time $35.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $35,000

Odds on the Away Team (United)

winning the game 1-3 at full time $16.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $16,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $13.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $13,000

JUSTBET ODDS – Man City vs. Burnley

Saturday, October 16, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

MAN CITY TO WIN $1.14 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,140

BURNLEY TO WIN $19.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $19,000

MATCH TO DRAW $9.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $9,000

Odds on the Home Team (City)

winning the game 4-0 at full time $8.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $8,000

Odds on the Away Team (Burnley)

winning the game 1-2 at full time $60.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $60,000

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $17.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $17,000