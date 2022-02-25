Meet groom Ian Wynter

Groom Ian Wynter has been taking care of horses for several years. He has groomed horses such as Houdini's Magic and Oneofakind . Wynter shares his story with the Jamaica Observer's Supreme Racing Guide .

SUPREME RACING GUIDE: (SRG)

IAN WYNTER (IW)

SRG: How did you end up grooming horses?

IW: Well, I am from Portmore, and I have been working as a groom since the mid-1990s for the champion trainer Anthony Nunes. The first time I got to enter the racing thing was after a jockey by the name of Donald Andrade took me to the track where I would ride and exercise horses, look after them until I got my apprentice licence from the Jockey Club. After this I took up the grooming thing seriously, and the first horse that I won was with Don Amigo. From there on I went on to win a couple more races with him, ridden by Boyd Andrade and Alton Andrade. I then went on to look after Rebel Prince and won three races with him, but he died. One race evening, Rebel Prince galloped away with a jockey by the name of G Larmond and the jockey had to jump off Rebel Prince, who ended up crashing into the starting gates and died from the crash. Following this mishap, I groomed another horse named Justification, and I also won many races with him.

SRG: Which is the biggest race you have won?

IW: The Sweet Ruckus Trophy is the biggest race I have won with Pacific Princess, trained by Arnold Rambally. After working for Andrade, I moved over with Rambally as a groom to Pacific Princess and won about three races with her. Jockey Percy Williams was in the saddle. I eventually left Rambally and moved around until going to the stables of Richard Azan. I then left and began working for Mr Nunes from 1996 to now. The first race I won for him (Nunes) as a groom was with a horse by the name of Rumours. Under my care Rumours went to win another three or so races. I also won four races with Adolphito and ended up with Captain Bligh, who won a good deal of races from a two-year-old coming up. I had the pleasure of grooming the consistent Houdini's Magic, who twice finished third in the richest Stakes race of recent times, the Diamond Mile event featuring the best horses in training and available to run. With Houdini's Magic now out of racing, I am looking after Oneofakind, who is just getting better and better from him turn four. Oneofakind is a good horse.

SRG : Which is the best horse you have groomed to date?

IW: I will say Houdini's Magic, but Oneofakind comes close to me, very close. Both a dem are really good horses.

SRG: Which is the best horse in your opinion to run at Caymanas Park?

IW: I have been able to see many good horse run, yes, quite a few really outstanding performers I have seen run at this track. Just to name some, Legal Light, Eros, and most recently She's A Maneater, but Seeking My Dream is my firm choice.

SRG: In your opinion, who have been the best trainers throughout the years at Caymanas Park?

IW: Like the good horses dem, I have seen many good trainers, people who know horse and how to deal with dem like Philip Feanny, the late Wayne DaCosta, along with Billy Williams, and, for sure, Mr Nunes.