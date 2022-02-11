Meet groom – Milton 'Bravo' McDonald

In his long and storied career, groom Milton McDonald has taken care of some of the best horses to race at Caymanas Park, including The Viceroy and Kaz O Shay .

The man from Three Miles River in Westmoreland shares the story of his life and times in the horse racing industry.

SUPREME RACING GUIDE (SRG)

MARK MCDONALD (MM)

SRG: Where are you from?

MM: I was born and raised in Three Miles River in the parish of Westmoreland.

SRG: How did you get involved in horse racing?

MM: A friend by the name of Pringle was the one that introduced me to the sport of horse racing. He had a stud farm in Westmoreland, near where I used to live, and so that was how it all began for me. He owned horses at Caymanas Park and so that was how I got to come to the racetrack.

SRG: When did you get your licence to groom horses?

MM: After I got to understand the horses well and I got more and more interested in them, I decided that I want to work with the horses. I applied and I got my licence in 1972.

SRG: Which horse was your first winner?

MM: My first winner was King Fancy. I was working at Allan “Billy” Williams stables at that time. It was a very good feeling to win my first race. Back in those days, we as grooms always have a little thing set aside to bet on horses. In those days, we were not ready to start any family as yet and so we always have some change in our pocket and we would bet on our horses. And if our horses ever win, then you can imagine what the feeling would be like. I think it was around 1975.

SRG: Which is the best horse you have groomed so far?

MM: I have looked after plenty of good horses. I have looked after horses such as Kaz O Shay, The Viceroy, and He's A Native to name a few. He's A Native was the first horse I got when I started to work at the stables of Philip Feanny. However, the best horse I have groomed is The Viceroy. He was an outstanding racehorse. He had won plenty of races, plus he was a Triple Crown winner in 1989. That same year The Viceroy went on to win the Superstakes and he won the Superstakes two more times as well.

SRG: How long have you been working with Philip Feanny?

MM: From 1980 till now I have been working with Philip Feanny. I enjoy my stay with him. He treats his grooms very good, and we have respect for him. The relationship with Mr Feanny is a very good one and I will never leave him for any reason. He always gives me a good horse to look after. Mr Feanny is a very good man.

SRG: How many horses do you currently groom?

MM: Right now I have three horses that I look after. I have two three-year-olds in Slam and Prncsshootingstar and a two-year-old out of the mare Rumble. Rumble has thrown some very good horses, so I expect good things from this colt.

SRG: Do you have any regrets about choosing a profession in the racing industry?

MM: No, I don't have any regrets. I applied for a house in 1983 through the National Housing Trust (NHT) and I have done paid for that already, and so I have no regrets as I was able to purchase my house from racing.