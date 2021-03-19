Meet groom Nicole Redwood

Meet groom Nicole RedwoodFriday, March 19, 2021
|
BY SHERDON COWAN
|
This week the Supreme Racing Guide features Nicole Redwood who has been grooming horses at Caymanas Park for a while.
Redwood, who is holding her own in this male-dominated sport, shares her story.
Supreme Racing Guide (SRG): How did you get into horse racing as an occupation?
Nicole Redwood (NR): I was introduced to the profession by my uncle Christopher White, better known in racing circles as “Early B”. He really inspired me to become a groom and since then I fell in love with the game so much.
SRG: What year did you earn your groom licence?
NR: I have been a groom for four years now. I got my licence in 2018 when I was first attached to the stables of trainer Errol Pottinger and I have been enjoying the experience since then. I currently work with trainer Marlon Anderson.
SRG: How difficult is it being a female groom in a male-dominated area?
NR: It has been good so far, no big difference because I know my thing just like the men, so I just go about business the way I know how to. I find it necessary to use grooming as a starting point to get to know at first-hand a lot about horse management and their essential care from the ground up.
SRG: Which horse was your first winner?
NR: My first winner was Shade of Beauty ridden by Phillip Parchment on May 26, 2018. That was four months after I entered the business, so I was really excited when I won that race; I was on cloud nine winning my first race as a female in the sport and will always remember that day.
SRG: Which is the best horse you have conditioned/owned so far?
NR: That would be Shade of Beauty again. He was a nice horse that produced some good performances.
SRG: Which is the biggest race you have ever won?
NR: A Supreme Ventures Pick-3 trophy race, which was the race that Shade of Beauty won over the five straight on Lotto Classic race day.
SRG: Which is the best horse you have seen run at Caymanas Park?
NR: Without a doubt, She's A Maneater. She was a very good horse who was consistent throughout her career and was very hard to beat.
SRG: How would you sum up last year's performances by your horses?
NR: I am really proud of the performances that my horses put in last year. No complaints whatsoever.
SRG: What are your expectations for the 2021?
NR: I am expecting a good year, I strongly believe that something will happen and so I will continue to provide the best possible care to my horses and see what happens on the race days.
