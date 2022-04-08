Meet Grooms' Association secretary Kishauna Erwin

Young women who venture into the racing industry either want to become a jockey or a trainer. Many decline the difficult route of being a groom. Not so for Kishauna Erwin, who has started her career in racing as a groom.

Erwin, the sister of jockey Jevvanne Erwin, shares her story with the Supreme Racing Guide.

Supreme Racing Guide (SRG): Tell us about your background?

Kishauna Erwin (KE): I was born and raised in Allman Town in Kingston. I went to the Post Office Basic School then the Half-Way-Tree Primary and then Cumberland High School. I am now 27 years old and I live in the community of Gregory Park.

SRG: How did you get into horse racing?

KE: I was working in a wholesale as a cashier but unfortunately, I had to leave, and that led me to seek work elsewhere and that was when I came to Caymanas Park. I started out as a vendor then I went around trainers Dale Murphy and Michael Marlowe where I got to understand horses. Right now, I am with trainer Nicholas Smith. My father, Raymond Erwin, is a groom, my uncle Junior Watson is also a groom, and my brother Jevvanne Erwin is a jockey, so the bloodline is there.

SRG: Why a groom?

KE: Well, to be honest, you must start from somewhere. I am too big in the body to become a jockey. It would be great to become a trainer as I always want for me and my brother to work together but that will take some time to achieve. That is why I am learning the game more, getting to understand the horses, and building my confidence level. I am getting the experience. I am not in the mindset of staying a groom for the rest of my life. In a couple of years, I want to move further up, which I am working towards. I want to go in the direction of becoming an owner or a trainer. It is a learning process for me as you just cannot get up and expect things to happen right away, you have to work towards it.

SRG: When did you get your groom's licence?

KE: I got my licence last year in 2021. I first started out as a stable assistant at Michael Marlowe.

SRG: How did you become secretary of the grooms' association?

KE: One day an elderly groom by the name of 'Stumpa' was sick and he was walking around asking for bus fare and I ended up giving him $500 out of pocket. Little did I know that President of the Grooms' Association Fabian White was seeing everything that had happened and afterward he (Fabian White) came to me and asked me if I would like to become his secretary. I took the position as I think that I could play a role as I like to help people. In any given situation, I am a person that is always giving a helping hand.

SRG: How do you manage the association's work and your job as a groom?

KE: I work closely with the president. I assist the grooms in every way and I am the one who relates all matters to the president. I arrange meetings and so forth. Whenever there are matters to deal with the association, the trainer (Nicholas Smith) understands and knows that duty calls and if I cannot be with the association, then the president knows that work calls. They do not pressure me.

SRG: How many horses are under your care?

KE: I have only one horse under my care and he is Run Jaya Run. He came second the other day and I was vexed. It was Grooms' Day and it would have been nice if I could get my first win on that day. I do not feel any way of not winning a race yet as there are plenty of men, who have been grooming horses for so long that do not win a race or just win one or two.

SRG: Who is your favourite trainer and jockey?

KE: My favourite trainer would be Nicholas Smith. He has been taking very good care of me. My favourite jockey is my brother. He is not here but he is fair and he knows his craft. However, here at present, it is the “Warrior Chief” himself, Dane Nelson. My brother and Dane are practically brothers as Dane is the Godfather of my brother's child. I can tell you; Dane can ride. Dane makes horses and not the other way around.

SRG: Do you have any regrets?

KE: I do not have any regrets, I saw people working on garbage trucks both male and female and, to be honest, it is just another income and it is the same work as anybody else's. Plenty of women would say that they are not doing it. I love the game. When I was working at the wholesale, every holiday my brother would tell me to come and take pictures with him when he wins races but I always go to my work because I dedicate myself to work. Anywhere I am working I always dedicate myself to it.