Meet jockey Daniel Satchell

Jockey Daniel Satchell has been in the saddle since 2018, but is yet to make a significant impact. Satchel shares his view on his career and racing in general.

SUPREME RACING GUIDE: (SRG)

SRG: Tell us about yourself. How did you get into horse racing?

DS: I am from Waterford and racing is a generation thing to me as I am from a family of racing who all are riders. After finishing school that was expected of me as my father, Michael Satchel, was a jockey. Wesley Henry, also a jockey, is my uncle and Aaron Chatrie is my cousin currently plying his trade at Caymanas Park.

SRG: How has it been going so far in your career?

DS: It has not been an easy road for me, but it takes a lot of time and dedication to achieve what I am after in the long run.

SRG : What year did you become a full-fledged jockey?

DS: I graduated from the Jamaica Racing Commission Jockey School as an apprentice rider in 2018 and up to this point in my career when I attained professional riding status, I have already won 34 races, which is encouraging considering the competition we all face. Despite the slow start, my plan is to continue with the struggle until the situation improves to follow in the footsteps of uncle Wesley.

SRG: Among your winning rides, which horse has given you the greatest satisfaction and pleasure?

DS: I rode a number of good horses in my short time, but I will say it was Another Bullet, for trainer Patrick Lynch. Another Bullet during the running of the race gave me a lift, responding willingly to my handling to make winning enjoyable. Nuclear Don Dada was another horse that I enjoyed riding having won the most races on him. It won about three to four races on Nuclear Don Dada.

SRG: Which is the best horse that you've seen run at Caymanas Park?

DS: For me, it is Mark My Word, trained by Richard Azan.

SRG: The best trainer in your opinion?

DS: Before his death, it was Wayne DaCosta. I also had the pleasure of riding Royal Aviator for his stable and ran third at 99/1.

SRG: What kind of development you would like to see at Caymanas Park?

DS: The introduction of some new technology and a drastic improvement of the stable areas for the small trainers who should be able to produce better quality runners for longer periods under better conditions.

Satchell has a career race record of 34 wins from 391 rides.