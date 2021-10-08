Meet jockey Kemar Pengily

After graduating from the Jamaica Racing Commission (JRC) Jockey's School in 2019, Kemar Pengily earned his first mount aboard Portland Princess on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 in the fourth race. Portland Princess finished last going 1,000m straight.

SUPREME RACING GUIDE (SRG) – Tell us about your first ride.

KEMAR PENGILY (KP) - For the first time out there, to tell the truth, it was a good feeling, and I must be grateful to God for giving me the inner courage to persevere in my quest to land the chance to become a jockey. The next time it will be much better. The expectation is that I will improve with each coming race, God's willing. I must thank trainer Phillip Lee and other connections for this ride. I had the opportunity to start this part of my development earlier, but I did not think that I was ready for the challenge but being resilient, at this stage of my training, I was placed in a professional race to bring on my riding skills as the last member of the group of 2019 to do so. The initial effort was incident-free and, I escaped with a pass mark which was encouraging.”

SRG: What is your age at present?

KP: “I am 32 years old.

SRG: At what age did you begin coming to the track?

KP: Horseracing is like the breadbasket for most young men of the area of Portmore. And, after leaving school (Ascot High) at about age 17, I began visiting the track, off and on, which developed into an intention of becoming a jockey. This was after I was brought to the track by a cousin of mine, jockey Douglas Badaloo. Then I started to come with him in the mornings until I started to get on one and two horses and then I get to like the feeling of it and said to myself yes quietly, I will give it a try. From trying, the effort led me to today's milestone event. I have also ridden in some half-mile races as part of my preparation and I plan to continue until the golden opportunity arrives.