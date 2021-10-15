Meet jockey Trevor Johnson

Trevor Johnson last rode a winner on Saturday, August 31, 2019 aboard the Lance Richards-owned and trained Locomotive over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

While not visiting the winners' enclosure for more than two years, Johnson, who resides in the community of Portmore Villa, Gregory Park, St Catherine, said that he is still fit and healthy and will continue going as long as possible.

SUPREME RACING GUIDE (SRG): How did you get into racing?

TREVOR JOHNSON (TJ): I got involved in the sport through a friend whom I was learning a trade with at the time. I, at first, wanted to become a tailor but one visit to Caymanas Park changed my mind forever. Before I even went to Caymanas Park I would go with my friend to bet on English racing and there my first love for horses developed. I went to Caymanas Park with my friend in 1972 and that day I didn't go home, I stayed at the track for about three months. I was staying at the stables of Harry Jaghai at that time. I eventually got my jockey's licence in 1979.

SRG: Which horse was your first winner?

TJ: After I got my riding licence I struggled as I wasn't getting the rides and when and if I did get a ride, the horse was always a long shot. I eventually won my first race aboard a horse named Cree Princess in 1992. It felt nice winning my first race, but even after that win, I went on to struggle again and won my second race four years later in 1996.

SRG: How many races have you won in your career?

TJ: I think around eight winners. Honestly, I don't feel any way about winning that small number of races compared to other riders winning over 1000 races. I am grateful for what I have achieved because there are plenty of riders before and after me that don't even win a race yet. Some do not even get rides and so I am grateful for my eight winners.

SRG: During your career, have you ever taken your craft overseas?

TJ: I went to Canada to the Woodbine racetrack. I didn't go there to ride but I went and worked out horses in the mornings, and I enjoyed my stay there. I went back and forth to Woodbine between 2008 and 2015.

SRG: Which is the best horse you have ridden?

TJ: Thunder Bird, but not in competitive racing only in exercise. In Canada, I worked a horse by the name of Essence Hitman and that horse won races clocking times like 1:07.0 and 1:08.0 for six furlongs.

SRG: At age 62, what is your plan going forward?

TJ: I am not ready to call it a day. I love horses and this is my main source of income now. Honestly, even though I am up in age, I feel young in my body and soul. And so my goal now is to get some rides, I mean some good rides and try and win some more races.