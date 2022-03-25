Meet starter Michael Simms

The important and vital post of official starter of races at Caymanas Park is currently occupied by Michael Simms. Simms shares his story with the Supreme Racing Guide.

SUPREME RACING GUIDE: (SRG)

MICHAEL SIMMS: (MS)

SRG: Who is Michael Simms?

MS: I attended Rousseau Primary School in Kingston and would always listen to races on the radio. I went on to graduate from Meadowbrook High School. While there, my interest in racing was maintained as whenever I got a chance I [would] go to the races. I have seen every Jamaica Derby since 1975. After school, I worked at Victoria Mutual, the Jamaica Observer, and with Cable & Wireless. I then left Cable & Wireless in 1999 and came to Caymanas Park. I always had a passion for horses and wanted to work with horses, and now I was really doing what I wanted. I just love horses. At Caymanas Park I started as a patrol judge for a few months and there is where I started my quest. I then went to 'scales' where I was instructed by Mr Barron Bailey — who has now passed away — and then I went on to the Parade Ring. As you can observe, I have a fair grounding in all of the essential areas of the racing product. After leaving the Parade Ring I went to the starting gates. I received an enlightening introduction by Denzil Miller, after saying that I should stay there for, at the very least, two months. Well, two months have now turned into 20-odd years!

SRG: What are your functions as the starter?

MS: What you see on a race day is the finished product. In the mornings what we do is to teach horses how to go into those gates, stand there for a while, how to break from where they are standing without interruption. Some trainees will be quick off the mark while others will take time. Horses will be declared as trained but may have to return to training for more schooling. We do have some problems and as soon as that happens, we talk with the individual trainer to have problematic horses re-schooled. We also school horses on a race day. We get to the track at about six in the mornings until nine. Following that early task I may have work to do preparing stalls for horses that are claimed, and have to find accommodation for the newly claimed horses if the claiming trainer does not have a stall. I am also in charge of stalls as the stable manager and do have those duties to perform. In-between, I just have an hour to relax and put my notes together, then read the race card as I look at horses with problems — and my assistant and I will go through the whole programme to see where they have the problem and see where we can have a generally smooth undertaking to ensure the best end product for the day. The most challenging time is in the mornings when the young horses come to the track for first-time for schooling. I have a feeling of joy and achievement when I see the young horses learn what racing is about, and when they race and perform well.

SRG: Do you enjoy your job?

MS: This is not a job for me. It is a challenge for me, as my job is a passion. The best time I have is when I come to work, as that is when I am around the horses, my job is a passion. When you love something you enjoy doing it, and that for me is with horses. The best time I have is when I am among horses — whether at morning time or on race days. I do not see any other form of employment. I will say, without any doubt, that the part of my job as a starter that I enjoy the most and take the most pride in, is dealing with the young horses.

SRG: What training did you receive to become a starter?

MS: Most of my training has been done on the job here at Caymanas Park. Many people have helped me, including members of staff, trainers, jockeys, and others. I have visited Belmont Park in New York, working with the starter and the gate crew. I have also spent time at Gulfstream Park in Florida. There, I was up close and personal with the starter and his crew, actually working and watching them, getting advice, on race days.

SRG: Is there any moment in your time as a starter you would like to forget?

MS: There is one which I always remember. I had just started to press the button as the starter and I remember it was a 6 ½-furlong race and I' msatisfied with Winston Griffiths in the saddle was the last to enter the starting barrier. I'msatisfied dipped his head and that was the time I pressed the button. Griffith fell off immediately as the gate opened; I should have waited a bit. Naturally, the trainer of I' msatisfied, Philip Feanny, was steaming mad. He had some choice words but I listened, I admitted my mistake, and afterward we had a long and fruitful conversation, with him giving me some tips and observations based on his vast knowledge of horses. That incident formed an essential part of my learning curve.

SRG: In racing, there are always favourites, who are your favourite jockey and horse?

MS: Among the jockeys from my days at school, Winston Griffiths has been my favourite — I just love the manner in which he rides. There is a horse by the name of Eros who I will never forget. Eros was the epitome of an outstanding thoroughbred. He could sprint, he could go long, he could do everything.