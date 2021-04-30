Meet track vet — Dr Andrew Garvey

Veterinarian Dr Andrew Garvey works with the promoting company of racing in Jamaica, Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL).

He is stationed at the Caymanas Park racetrack in the mornings while horses are training in preparation for upcoming races to provide or recommend emergency care for an injured horse/s on the track.

Dr Garvey is always present on a race day and has the task of following the horses to the starting gates where, if anything untoward happens, he must make the decision whether a horse starts or not. It is not unusual to hear annoucements from the track announcer: “horse number 10 has been scratched at the agtes on the advice of the vet”. That vet nine out of 10 times is Dr Andrew Garvey.

Dr Garvey spoke with this publication and outlined how he became interested in caring for animals and his present status as the race track veterinarian.

“I work with SVREL as their track veterinarian. My position as a vet started at an early age growing up among animals and at the end of high school (Kingston College), I developed a cordial interest in working around animals. However, it was not until sixth form that I decided I would pursue a career in veterinary medicine. I then studied in Trinidad and Tobago at The University of the West Indies and graduated in 2017. On my return, I started to work at the track. At the start of my career, I did engage in some private practice under the guidance of Dr Jason Wright.

How do you find working with race horses?

“Interesting, it is very interesting as you find something new each day to grab your attention both from the animals and from the people around these animals. They (horses, people) keep you on your toes, so there is never a dull day at the track. I should point out, most of my cases are usually emergency ones, that is, the area I deal with as I am stationed at the track. It is never easy making decisions when there are emergency cases. As such, some tough decisions have to be made in instances where horses are badly injured. I these emergency cases, I always try my best to save injured horses but as you are aware sometimes some of these injured horses cannot be saved.

These moments are difficult to deal with as the decision I ultimately have to take affect many others. My task is always to protect the life and welfare of the horses, but sometimes things don't work out the way you want it.

As to working in the horse racing industry, it has been exciting, it is different but you are always learning and that for me is particularly important.“