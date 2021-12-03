MEET TRAINER – LEROY TOMLINSON

The Supreme Racing Guide invites readers to meet and get a closer look and get a better understanding of trainer Leroy Tomlinson.

SUPREME RACING GUIDE (SRG): How did you get involved in the sport of horse racing?

LEROY TOMLINSON (LT): That was a very long time ago. My mother used to work in the stands and my father used to drive the tractor, raking the racetrack and so eventually that was how I started to come to the [racetrack], starting at about age 14. It has been a while now but that's how I really got into the game. But I did love the racehorse game before because when the guys came from Melvin Park and over Mrs Eileen Cliggott with the horses, they usually passed my yard. Before George HoSang really became a big jockey, he used to ride a Honda 50 by my yard, making a lot of noise, and I used to see him, this little 'chinny man' pon the bike and him a say him a jockey and so eventually I did like the jockey thing, and so I came to the track to become a jockey but didn't happen.

SRG: When did you get your trainer's licence?

LT: I started out by grooming horses because I was getting too big and so the jockey thing was never working out. I just wanted to elevate myself more in the sport and so I went around trainer Kenneth Mattis where I became his assistant. I used to groom horses for him before I became his assistant. In 2001, I graduated from the Jamaica Racing Commission Training School.

SRG: Which horse was your first winner?

LT: I got my licence on September 21 and I won my first race about two weeks after. A horse named Quick Medic, with Trevor Simpson aboard, won the Abbie Grannum Memorial Cup. That was where I started from. It was a joy. To be honest, it was a joy, a joy of tears, knowing that I became a trainer and won my first race two weeks after, I was happy.

SRG: Which horse was your longest odds winner?

LT: My longest odds winner was 24-1 with Cryptocurrency. I defeated my friend in that race, the late Wayne DaCosta. We were friends and I beat my friend in that race. Afterward, he came and congratulated me, saying good job. It wasn't like any special feeling as I got accustomed to winning races.

SRG: Which is the best horse you have trained so far?

LT: The best horse ever trained in my career so far was Quick Medic. The first race I won was with him as a two-year-old and I think I won about four races with him as well. He also won a lot of races out of my stables as well. Like that horse a lot.

SRG: Are you satisfied with how your career has developed over the years?

LT: My career has been good, I can't complain. It (my career), there have been some ups and downs but I am enjoying myself. I am enjoying the sport.

SRG: How has this season been going for you?

LT: First part of this year, I won the very first two races and I think that was history for a trainer to win the first two races of the year. Nuff people don't look at it that way because I am a small trainer. I mean, if it was a top trainer who achieved that feat, it would have been recognised as history. I might not be winning many races but I am just going on. If I get the material, I can show you that I can win races and so look out for me at the end of the year. I feel like I am going to win even more races soon. I started the year on a high and so I want to end it on a high as well.

SRG: What are your expectations for the upcoming 2022 racing season?

LT: My plan for next year is to win a lot of races and get some horses as well. I got three horses the other day and I lost two of them but that's okay. I won four races so far for this year out of nothing but the expectation is to do better next year