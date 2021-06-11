Mend the turn bad habit and Excessive Force is a winner

The $1-million three-year-old and upwards Overnight Allowance call for the trophy named after former Triple Crown winner Alsafra is the feature race on the 10-race card tomorrow (June 12). Ten runners are slated to face the starter in the one-mile (1,600m) event.

Below is the analysis of the 10 runners in this race.

1. UNCLE FRANK: (7 dkb g by Storm Craft – Dusty Milly) – Was never a factor against Eagle One, Another Bulle, and Excessive Force in the Labour Day Trophy over seven furlongs (1,400m) on May 25, finishing in seventh place. Uncle Frank showed some form when he finished third behind Superluminal and Excessive Force over 1,820 on May 8. Should have no problems at a mile and Uncle Frank is expected to at a minimum hit the board.

2. MASTER OF HALL: (6 b g by Emperor Hall – Noassemblyrequired) – Cannot be recommended based on current form.

3. CASUAL PEACH: (5 b m by Casual Trick – Toronto Star) – Not going to be a factor in this one.

4. DOUBLE CROWN: (4 ch g by Bellamy Road – Salty Talk) – Finished a good third, 5 ¼ lengths behind Father Patrick and Eroy in the Lady Geeta Trophy going six furlongs (1,200m) June 7. That effort can be considered to be a warm-up for today's run at a distance, Double Crown will enjoy and be more effective. Double Crown carries top weight but returning to Overnight company the issue of weight is not a problem.

5. CHINAMAX: (5 ch h by Itsmyluckyday – Aweemaway) – Probably better suited at the claiming level.

6. LET HIM FLY: (4 b c by Western Classic – Little Thunder) – Has no chance of winning this trophy race.

7. EXCESSIVE FORCE: (USA): (4 ch c by Broken Vow – Fevered Kiss) – Finished second and third as the favourite in his two runs at this level. Excessive Force has developed the bad habit of going wide riding the bends and if that tendency is corrected by his trainer and jockey, then with his known late kick, Excessive Force has a great chance of repaying his many backers.

8. AWESOME TREASURE: (USA): (4 b f by Awesome of Course – Bossy Gal) – Getting to grips with this group and her learning curve will continue tomorrow. Can hit the board.

9. UNCLE VINNIE: (7 dkb h by Bridled Quest – Kathythetraina) – Consistent campaigner who has been holding his form well in recent times. Should be comfortable here and could run a very good race.

10. DADA'S NALA: (7 b m by Distorted – My Girl Nala) – Is going to be left behind. Note the figure 8 is on.