Michael Marlowe hits the top 10 on the trainers' list

One of the brightest and most talented horsemen at Caymanas Park currently is trainer Michael Marlowe, the son of former jockey and trainer Valbert Marlowe.

Since starting his career of training horses for thoroughbred racing at the Park in May of 2016, Marlowe has made a telling impact on the sport.

Marlowe saddled his first Classic winner with Marquesas in the 2018 Jamaica St Leger. Marquesas was also voted as champion two-year-old for 2017. He was voted the most-improved trainer for 2018 as well, thereby stamping his name among the more established trainers in the country.

This season so far, Marlowe has stepped up the tempo, saddling 15 winners from 154 starts which places him 10th on the trainers' list, with a top-three placing percentage of 22 per cent.

''Well, I can't complain as my barn is doing well. I am spending more time with the horses because we have nowhere else to go, and the horses are doing well,” Marlowe said.

“The guys at the barn are doing some hard work. They are sticking to the programme and the horses are responding well. Just like everything else, you must put in the hard work, and racing is a tough endeavour, and believe in what you are doing.

“You can't just go and change your programme every race because you are not getting the results. You just stick to the programme and watch your horses and watch them develop. But along the way you can do some tweaking as well,'' the trainer shared.

Marlowe said that to be more effective he needs a bigger barn with more horses.

''I just need some numbers. I just need some horses. I have been running the same horses for about the last two to three years. But, thankfully, they got into form and are doing well. I just want some more horses to do even better, but I cannot complain now,” Marlowe told The Supreme Racing Guide.

For the rest of the season, Marlowe indicated that his “big boy” Marquesas is on the return.

“We are getting Marquesas ready for the Kenneth Mattis Trophy soon plus Gambler is running really well. Gambler is now a winner of three races and her last victory on Saturday last (August 28) was inspiring as she got going in the straight and was able to win on the line. The hope is for Gambler and others to continue improving and to win more races.

“I think, I will finish the season good as I am doing now,” he said.