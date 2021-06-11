Miniature Man finds redress by winning the 2000 Guineas

There was no need for the photo-finish camera this time as Miniature Man swept past all before him to land the 2000 Guineas (colts and geldings) at Caymanas Park on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

The last time Miniature Man, trained by Jason DaCosta and ridden by Dick Cardenas, was at the races (May 8) was to compete in The Kingston Stakes over 7 ½ furlongs, the race ended in a dead heat with Further and Beyond. That dead heat result is now the subject of an investigation by the Jamaica Racing Commission.

The re-match clash between Miniature Man and Further and Beyond, which was well-anticipated, didn't materialise as Miniature Man powered home to win by 1 ¼ lengths in a time of 1:39.3 going one mile (1,600m).

Nuclear Noon (Robert Halledeen) finished second, while Further and Beyond (Dane Nelson) was third.

THE RACE

Miniature Man and Nuclear Noon cruised from the outside draw to be in comfortable positions as Billy Whizz (Anthony Thomas) led the 16-horse field. Further and Beyond was not the quickest away and had to trudge his way along the inside rails.

Nuclear Noon like Further and Beyond, trained by Anthony Nunes, was the first to move after Billy Whizz but so did Miniature Man who covered substantial ground from the four-furlong marker to when the horses entered the straight.

In the stretch drive, it was a ding-dong battle between Miniature Man and Nuclear Noon with the former gaining the ascendency close home. Further and Beyond was third.

TRAINER'S COMMENTS

“It is a feeling of satisfaction to win a Classic as it took a lot of work to get the job done satisfactorily with his preparation including much demanding work from several early morning efforts. From that type of sacrifice, Miniature Man rewarded us today (Saturday) with a command performance. Miniature Man got a good draw and Cardenas rode him perfectly to come out on top. When they left the gates Cardenas had him in a reasonably good position before producing him at the right moment. What was most encouraging from this performance is that the longer the races go the better he will get. In the preparation for his races, he does not show signs of stress nor getting tired, and is always finishing strong. All we can hope for is that Miniature Man remains healthy, sound, and keen to repeat this performance.”

THE VERDICT

A first Classic victory for trainer DaCosta after only three months on the job. The young man is given due credit for turning Miniature Man from being a sprinter into one who can win at a mile and over.

Nuclear Noon gave an impressive performance and is one to always consider in the remaining Classic races, while Further and Beyond is far from giving up at this stage.