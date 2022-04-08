More questions than answers after Prince Consort Stakes

Following Emperorofthecats' encouraging win in the Prince Consort Stakes feature on Sunday, April 3, 2022, the Classic path to be travelled by colts and geldings has been blasted wide open.

No one colt or gelding has yet to established himself as the clear leader of the pack, thus leaving a wide open path for all in this grouping.

THE RACE

Bred, owned and trained by Carl Anderson, Emperorofthecats ( Emperor Hall – Laws of the Cat), running with the blinkers off, was able to hold off the late challenge from the slow-starting Blue Vinyl by a short-head. Tekapunt (Phillip Parchment) finished third. Emperorofthecats clocked 1:27.0 for seven furlongs, with splits of 23.3 x 47.0 x 1:12.1.

It was a good start for Emperorofthecats at the off and it didn't take long for the three-year-old bay colt to surge to the front of the field. He did so approaching the six-furlong (1,200m) marker ahead of Sir Howard winner Tekapunt (Phillip Parchment), with Shadowfax and Brinks (Omar Walker) running on the inside rails.

Leaving the half-mile, Harvey and Emperorofthecats upped the tempo on rivals and turned for home with a good enough lead, however, with yards to go to the wire, Emperorofthecats began to shorten but held on for the victory.

THE COMMENTS — ASSISTANT TRAINER ALPHANSO HARRIS

“This is one [horse] for the Classic races. We came into this race very confident of winning as I was 100 per cent sure that we were going to win. I am impressed with the run. Based on what I said the last time he won on debut, this horse has Classic potential.

“That work he did recently of 1:13.2 was very easy. It was hands alone, no whip and so I knew that there were a lot more in the horse. Everything worked out as planned. Go out in front, which is the best way to ride the horse, let them come at you.”

THE ANALYSIS

Emperorofthecats has staked a valid claim going to the next stop on the Classic, the 7 ½ furlongs, Kingston. This was only the second start for Emeprorofthecats, meaning there is much more room for improvement. Emperorofthecats was shortening in the final furlong, yet this fact cannot be considered, yet, as with the experience gained, this gelding will make progress.

The win by Emperorofthecats again zoomed in on the uncertainty currently prevailing in the three-year-old Classic male ranks, with no clear-cut leader. Brinks, the top male two-year-old of last year finished last in the Prince Consort to give credence to talk that he is not himself, with issues to deal with…only time will tell.

Blue Vinyl ( Bern Identity out of Blufield) jumped into the Classic picture, as after walking out of his starting barrier, he was finished best of all, giving the impression that he will enjoy races at the longer distances. Watch the progress of Blue Vinyl.

Winner of the six-furlong Sir Howard Stakes, Tekapunt was never a winning factor throughout, and it is hard to define whether this bay gelding is a run-on sprinter or well get better going longer.

What of the other three-year-old colts and geldings? Many abound with the likes of Thanos, Goliath The Great (not raced in a while), and Perfect Brew, among others ready to pounce. Right now, there is no clear-cut leader, making for an interesting Classic sojourn.